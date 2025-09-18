South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

Korean retail investors pulled $657 million from Tesla while directing over $12 billion into crypto firms and ETFs in 2025.

The shift is driven by Tesla’s weak performance and favorable crypto regulation in South Korea.

Funds are flowing into Coinbase, Circle, Ethereum ETFs, and other U.S.-listed crypto companies.

In a dramatic shift in investment patterns, South Korean retail investors withdrew $657 million from Tesla stock in August 2025, representing the largest monthly outflow in more than two years. At the same time, by mid-2025, they had shifted more than $12 billion into U.S.-listed companies tied to cryptocurrency, indicating a deepening preference for digital assets over certain traditional equities.

Why Tesla Is Losing Its Shine

The pullback from Tesla has been driven by several factors, including unmet expectations, regulatory uncertainties, and a competitive shift in the EV market.

Tesla has repeatedly missed key product delivery timelines, such as its Cybertruck and next-generation Roadster, while its full self-driving technology remains in beta despite promises of widespread deployment years ago.

Additionally, the company’s declining sales and market share, particularly in Europe and Asia, have raised concerns about its long-term sustainability. In Q2 2025, Tesla’s global deliveries fell by 13.5%, and its European sales dropped by 40% year-over-year.

Where the Money Is Going

The $12 billion is mostly going into crypto companies listed by the U.S, leveraged crypto ETFs, and firms tied to infrastructure instead of tokens.

A $426 million investment was made in Bitmine Immersion Technologies (linked to Ethereum) during August 2025, $226 million in Circle (issuer of USDC), and $183 million in Coinbase. The demand for leverage is strong; for example, a 2× leveraged Ether ETF drew about $282 million in that same period.

Implications for Global Markets

South Korean capital inflows are helping to deepen the market by its liquidity boost in crypto stocks and U.S crypto exchanges.

Concerns are raised over volatility when leveraged exposure projects risk, making markets more sensitive to bad news or regulatory changes. While Koreans still hold $21.9 billion in Tesla shares (their largest foreign equity holding), such large monthly outflows suggest fading confidence could weigh on Tesla’s valuation.

What’s Still Unclear

There is limited knowledge on which crypto firms beyond those mentioned will benefit the most from it. How regulatory oversight in Korea (for example, under DABA) will shape minimum requirements or risk disclosures. Whether this shift is a sustained structural trend or a response to short-term macroeconomic/regulatory signals.

