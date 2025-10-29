ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post South Korea’s BDACS To Launch KRW1 Stablecoin on Circle’s Arc Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BDACS, a South Korean digital asset custodian, is planning to launch the Korean won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, on Circle’s new blockchain. This move marks a major step in expanding Korea’s presence in global digital finance and strengthen its role in the stablecoin market. BDACS brings KRW1 to Circle’s Arc  “This collaboration is a meaningful step for …The post South Korea’s BDACS To Launch KRW1 Stablecoin on Circle’s Arc Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BDACS, a South Korean digital asset custodian, is planning to launch the Korean won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, on Circle’s new blockchain. This move marks a major step in expanding Korea’s presence in global digital finance and strengthen its role in the stablecoin market. BDACS brings KRW1 to Circle’s Arc  “This collaboration is a meaningful step for …

South Korea’s BDACS To Launch KRW1 Stablecoin on Circle’s Arc Blockchain

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/29 21:46
ARC
ARC$0.001946-15.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.067+7.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.1028+0.30%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0004648+35.78%
South Korea’s BDACS To Launch KRW1 Stablecoin on Circle’s Arc Blockchain

The post South Korea’s BDACS To Launch KRW1 Stablecoin on Circle’s Arc Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

BDACS, a South Korean digital asset custodian, is planning to launch the Korean won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, on Circle’s new blockchain. This move marks a major step in expanding Korea’s presence in global digital finance and strengthen its role in the stablecoin market.

BDACS brings KRW1 to Circle’s Arc 

“This collaboration is a meaningful step for Korean innovation to leap onto the global stage,” said CEO Hongyeol Ryu. “By distributing KRW1 to Circle Arc, we have opened a gateway for Korean companies to participate in the global stablecoin network,” he added.

It has signed a memorandum of understanding with Circle and has established an “organic cooperative system”. This highlights their goal of building an interoperable digital finance network that links Korea’s innovation to markets across Asia-Pacific and beyond. 

According to the report, BDACS registered the KRW1 trademark in December 2023. BDACS previously launched KRW1 on the Avalanche blockchain in September.

This comes just a day after Circle launched the public testnet of Arc. KRW1 joins a growing list of national stablecoins being tested on the network, which already includes issuers from Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Philippines and others.

The platform has attracted participation from over 100 major institutions. 

Arc represents a major step toward creating a more open and programmable financial system for the global economy. It’s built to make on-chain transactions faster, more efficient, and easier to use, offering predictable dollar-based fees, near-instant settlement, and optional privacy features.

By integrating with Circle’s full-stack platform, Arc supports a wide range of use cases, from lending and capital markets to foreign exchange and global payments. Adding KRW1 to the network could boost its visibility and open new opportunities in the global stablecoin market.

Rising Interest And Regulatory Caution 

Interest around stablecoins is rapidly rising in South Korea. At least eight major banks are planning to issue their own won-backed stablecoins between late 2025 and early 2026.

Bank of Korea recently raised concerns over won-backed stablecoins, warning that private issuers may lack the public trust needed to keep such digital currencies stable. It noted that while stablecoins offer innovation, they also carry risks similar to past currency failures. Instead it urged traditional banks to lead stablecoin issuance.

The central bank also stressed that it is not trying to block innovation but ensure that it happens safely and sustainably.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,958.22
$105,958.22$105,958.22

+0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,569.35
$3,569.35$3,569.35

+1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5588
$2.5588$2.5588

+1.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.74
$167.74$167.74

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18017
$0.18017$0.18017

+0.52%