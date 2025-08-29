South Korea’s Bitplanet Shifts Focus to Bitcoin Treasury with $40M BTC Buy

TLDR

Bitplanet becomes South Korea’s first institutional Bitcoin treasury with $40M investment.

The rebranding of SGA to Bitplanet marks a shift toward Bitcoin integration in corporate strategies.

Bitplanet’s Bitcoin treasury strategy signals growing institutional interest in crypto assets.

The company’s pivot faces regulatory and market challenges but may spark wider crypto adoption.

South Korea’s Bitplanet has made a major move in the crypto space by establishing the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. This announcement comes after the company secured $40 million in new capital for its BTC acquisition strategy. The new treasury model will position Bitplanet at the forefront of South Korea’s adoption of cryptocurrency reserves, a trend gaining traction across Asia.

Paul Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, unveiled the plans at Bitcoin Asia 2025. He shared that the funds will be deployed immediately, with the treasury firm acquiring Bitcoin as its main reserve asset. Lee also emphasized that the initiative was structured without the burden of debt, giving the firm the flexibility to grow sustainably.

Rebranding SGA to Bitplanet: A Strategic Shift

Bitplanet’s formation follows the rebranding of SGA, a technology firm, which now focuses on integrating cryptocurrency into its business model.

Asia Strategy Partners, a key investor, helped the company acquire a 62% stake in SGA, giving it full control. The rebranding signals the firm’s dedication to becoming a leading institutional player in the crypto space.

With its new name and strategic direction, Bitplanet aims to provide institutional-grade Bitcoin custody and asset management services. The move reflects broader shifts in South Korea’s financial landscape as companies increasingly recognize Bitcoin as a viable store of value. The firm is leveraging its expertise in treasury management to expand its role in the crypto ecosystem.

Growing Institutional Interest in Bitcoin

This pivot toward Bitcoin adoption by Bitplanet highlights a growing trend of institutional investment in cryptocurrency.

South Korea has seen an uptick in corporate interest in digital assets, with Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media announcing plans for a $1 billion Bitcoin treasury in July. The firm secured $500 million in financing, with a significant portion designated for Bitcoin purchases.

Unlike previous years when South Korean blockchain companies focused on partnerships involving XRP-linked products, Bitplanet’s focus on Bitcoin represents a shift towards embracing decentralized assets. The adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve currency could open the door for more companies to follow suit, particularly as the crypto landscape matures.

Challenges Ahead for Bitplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy

While Bitplanet’s entry into the Bitcoin treasury space is promising, the company faces challenges in navigating regulatory scrutiny and market volatility. South Korea’s regulatory environment for cryptocurrency assets remains in flux, with companies needing to ensure compliance with evolving laws regarding digital assets. Additionally, the inherent volatility of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies presents risks that need careful management.

Bitplanet will need to implement robust risk management strategies and communicate effectively with investors to build confidence in its new business model. If successful, the firm could become a significant player in the global crypto market and help shape the future of institutional Bitcoin adoption in South Korea.

As more Asian companies explore Bitcoin as a reserve asset, Bitplanet’s move could spark a ripple effect, leading other businesses to reconsider their treasury strategies. The firm’s role in this growing market will be crucial as the institutional adoption of Bitcoin continues to unfold.

