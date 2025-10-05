ExchangeDEX+
South Korea’s digital defenses have come under increased scrutiny after a rise in cyberattacks this year.South Korea’s digital defenses have come under increased scrutiny after a rise in cyberattacks this year.

South Korea’s digital defenses under fire over cybersecurity breaches

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 17:17
The digital defenses in South Korea have come under increasing criticism after the recent spate of cyber attacks recorded in the country. According to reports, there has been at least one breach each month since the beginning of 2025.

South Korea is known for its blazing-fast internet, near-universal broadband coverage, and as a leader in the digital space. The country plays host to global tech brands like Hyundai, LG, and Samsung, among others. However, this success has made the country a prime target for hackers, a development that has exposed how fragile its cybersecurity defenses remain, a move that has seen users call on several companies that have been affected in the past to do better.

According to reports, South Korea is currently reeling from a string of high-profile hacks that have targeted companies dealing in services like credit cards, telecoms, tech startups, and even government agencies. In addition, some of these criminals have momentarily branched out of their usual targets, targeting the Korean population at several intervals. In each case, every hack has seen ministries and regulators scramble for help.

Some critics have mentioned that the defenses in the South Korean cyber space are hindered by the fragmented system of government ministries and agencies. Local media have also blamed the slow and uncoordinated responses from agencies responsible for looking into these issues. With no clear government agency tasked as the first responder when it comes to cyberattacks, the country’s defenses are struggling to keep pace with its digital ambitions.

“The government’s approach to cybersecurity remains largely reactive, treating it as a crisis management issue rather than as critical national infrastructure,” Brian Pak, the chief executive of Seoul-based cybersecurity firm Theori, said. Pak, who also serves as an advisor to SK Telecom’s parent company’s special committee on cybersecurity innovations, noted that because government agencies tasked with cybersecurity work in silos, developing defenses and training workers often get overlooked.

Shortage of skilled experts compounds woes

Brian Pak also mentioned that the country is facing a severe shortage of skilled workers in the cybersecurity space. “[That’s] mainly because the current approach has held back workforce development. This lack of talent creates a vicious cycle. Without enough expertise, it’s impossible to build and maintain the proactive defenses needed to stay ahead of threats,” Pak added.

He added that political deadlock has also helped in pushing the habit of quick fixes after every hack crisis. Pak noted that while these are done, the more challenging and long-term work of building digital resilience continues to be sidelined. This year alone, South Korea has registered a major cybersecurity incident almost every month. The incidents continue to raise concerns over the resilience of digital infrastructure in the country.

Some notable incidents include the $6.2 million hack of Wemix, the blockchain arm of Korean gaming platform Wemade, in February, the ransomware attack on Yes24, South Korea’s online ticketing and retail platform, in June, and the phishing attempt against the South Korean military by North Korean-backed hacking group Kimusky via AI-generated deepfake images, in July. Yes24 faced another ransomware attack in August, justifying the concerns that users have shown towards its security.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Presidential Office’s National Security has promised to step in to tighten defenses, pushing for a cross-ministerial effort that brings multiple agencies on board in a coordinated, whole-of-government response. Last month, the National Security Office said it would implement “comprehensive” cyber measures through an interagency plan, led by the South Korean president’s office. However, Pak mentioned that the fragmented system leaves accountability weak and places authority in a presidential “control tower,” which could risk “politicization” and overreach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
