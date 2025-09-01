South Korea's Financial Supervisory Chairman Nominee Says Cryptocurrencies Have No Intrinsic Value, But Supports Stablecoin Initiative

PANews reported on September 1st that according to The Block , Lee Eok-won , the nominee for chairman of South Korea's Financial Services Commission ( FSC ), stated before his confirmation hearing that cryptocurrencies lack intrinsic value as a store of value or a medium of payment due to their high volatility. He expressed caution about pension and retirement funds investing in crypto assets and noted that local crypto ETFs remain controversial. Lee 's remarks were criticized by industry insiders as a step backward, but he also supported South Korea's plans to promote a local stablecoin market.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.