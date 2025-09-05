South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/05 23:39
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717-2.04%

On September 5, the South Korean regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), released new guidelines for lending services on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs).

This includes pegging interest rates at 20% and restricting the use of only the top digital assets

Crypto Lending Guidelines Give Responsibilities to Crypto Exchanges

According to the FSC, crypto lending interest in South Korea is now capped at 20%. Lending is limited to tokens within the top 20 by market capitalization and listed on at least three won-based exchanges.

South Korea has made a name for itself as one of the top crypto hubs in Asia, especially for the first half of 2025. This comes from the sudden aggressive push for digital assets in the region under the administration of newly elected President Lee Jae-myung.

More crypto-based products, as leveraged lending services, were introduced in South Korea by local crypto exchanges.

As the demand for crypto spiked in this jurisdiction, so did the need for regulation.

In July, some sources reported that South Korea’s financial regulators were working on rolling out guidelines on cryptocurrency lending services.

Ultimately, the goal is to tighten oversight and protect investors, particularly because there is a gap in crypto lending regulation.

Based on the guidelines, exchanges are now mandated to make sure that first-time borrowers are knowledgeable about whatever products are being offered to them.

To achieve this, these borrowers must complete online training and suitability tests set by the local self-regulatory organization, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA).

Once there are signs of a potential forced liquidation, users must receive a notification in advance of this event.

Users will also be permitted to add capital to a position to avoid liquidation.

In addition, exchanges are expected to use their fund to provide lending services to borrowers and not under customers’ deposits, a situation that led to the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.

South Korea Makes Crypto Regulation a Big Deal

Lee Eok-won, the nominee for Chairman of the FSC, believes that South Korea is quite critical of crypto.

His opinion is supported by the numerous actions that regulators in the region have taken towards upholding regulation.

At the beginning of 2025, FSC hinted at its plan to develop a regulatory framework for stablecoins.

It is also intended to expedite the next phase of virtual asset legislation. Kim Byoung-hwan, who was the Chairman of the FSC at the time, highlighted the country’s strong commitment to investor protection while staying in line with global trends.

Later, South Korean regulators backed their intentions with an upgrade of the country’s temporary crypto crime task force into a permanent investigation unit.

By this time, the Joint Investigation Unit (JIU) for Virtual Asset Crimes had recorded 41 indictments, 18 arrests, and the seizure of $97.5 million worth of crypto assets and luxury goods.

This was achieved in collaboration with other financial agencies such as the Financial Supervisory Service, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Korea Exchange, the National Tax Service, the Korea Customs Service, and the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation.

next

The post South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
Moonveil
MORE$0.09689-1.30%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4182+1.08%
Major
MAJOR$0.15851-0.47%
Share
PANews2025/03/21 12:35
Share
Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

The U.S. government is moving fast to reopen the USMCA, setting the stage for what could become a brutal trade clash with both Mexico and Canada. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to begin public consultations in the next few weeks. Under the 2020 law that launched the pact, those talks must […]
Union
U$0.01-10.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.316+0.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06522-0.68%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 22:55
Share
Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

PANews reported on September 5th that Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen announced the release of Qwen3-Max-Preview, its largest model to date, boasting over 1 trillion parameters. It is now available through Qwen Chat and the Alibaba Cloud API. Benchmark tests show that its performance surpasses Tongyi Qianwen's previous best, the Qwen3-235B-A22B-2507. Internal testing and early user feedback confirm its enhanced performance, broader knowledge base, and superior performance in conversation, task handling, and command following.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08175-5.05%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2282-3.30%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00717-2.04%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 00:08
Share

Trending News

More

The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Trump reimposes tariffs on Mexico and Canada, blames drug trafficking

Tongyi Qianwen: Launch of Qwen3-Max-Preview

Dogecoin Price Prediction Faces Limits While Pepeto Presale Emerges Best Crypto

Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 10.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 43.1 bitcoins