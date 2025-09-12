‘South Park’ Episode Pulled Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 03:47
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.809+0.06%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05239+0.46%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2602-3.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.59%
CHARLIE
CHARLIE$0.002624-25.02%

Topline

A rerun of a “South Park” episode featuring a parody of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who previously praised the episode as “hilarious,” was pulled from Comedy Central on Wednesday night after Kirk’s fatal shooting at a Utah university.

“South Park” originally aired an episode parodying Charlie Kirk last month. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Getty Images for Paramount+

Key Facts

A rerun of “Got A Nut,” a “South Park” episode that originally aired in August, was pulled from Comedy Central’s Wednesday night schedule, according to Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter, though the episode is still available to stream on Paramount+ as of Thursday afternoon.

In “Got A Nut,” the character Eric Cartman learns another South Park Elementary student, Clyde Donovan, has a podcast where he makes disparaging remarks about women and Jews, according to Cartman’s classmates.

Cartman tries to steal Donovan’s thunder by debating him on his podcast, and he later shows up to an in-person debate Donovan holds to “destroy these woke liberal students” in South Park, sporting a haircut that resembles Kirk’s.

Cartman debates students as he attempts to win an award, the “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters,” though he eventually loses to Donovan, which enrages him.

During his debates, Cartman tells a student who disagrees with him that she must “hate America and love abortions,” and he shouted at another who called his haircut “stupid.”

Later, during a different debate, Cartman clashes with a student who confronts him about reproductive rights, telling her life begins at conception while the scene cuts to reveal Cartman is actually sitting on a toilet and speaking to the debater through a video call.

Kirk’s portrayal was one of many “South Park” parodies targeting the Trump administration and conservative activists this season, and the episode spoofing Kirk also took aim at President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

How Did Charlie Kirk React To His South Park Portrayal?

Kirk praised the show’s portrayal of him. “They are so mad I’m not mad and that I found South Park funny,” Kirk said in a post on X days after the episode aired. Kirk also posted a TikTok after the episode aired, praising it as “hilarious,” while showing snippets of his portrayal to his followers. Kirk later said in a Fox News interview he viewed the satirization as a “badge of honor.” Kirk told Fox News he is a longtime fan of the show and praised it for being an “equal opportunity offender” across the political spectrum.

What Do We Know About Charlie Kirk’s Shooting?

Kirk was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. Videos circulating social media appeared to show Kirk being struck by a bullet near his neck while speaking to a crowd. Following the shooting, many elected officials, including President Donald Trump, urged prayers for Kirk and decried political violence. “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. A spokesperson for the university said the shooter fired from a campus building about 200 yards away at 12:10 p.m. local time, and the shooter remains at large as of Thursday morning. A manhunt is underway, and the FBI urged people with “information, photos, and video from the incident” to share tips. Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA, which advocates for conservative politics on school campuses. Kirk was well known for his social media presence, including his podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” and he had more than 5 million followers on X and 9 million Instagram followers at the time of his death.

Further Reading

Charlie Kirk Shooting: Ammunition Found Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology, Report Says (Live Updates) (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/11/comedy-central-pulls-south-park-rerun-featuring-charlie-kirk-parody-after-shooting-heres-how-series-satirized-him/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114,548.79+0.55%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32325+1.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 03:10
Share
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
Solana
SOL$227.38+1.60%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04587-5.88%
GET
GET$0.008521+0.63%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/12 04:00
Share
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs posted a massive $757 million inflow on Wednesday, led by Fidelity, Blackrock, and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs joined the rally with $172 million in fresh inflows across nearly all issuers. Crypto ETFs Soar: Bitcoin Sees One of Its Largest Inflows as Ether Joins the Rally It was a blockbuster day on Wednesday, […]
ARK
ARK$0.4525-0.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:24
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell