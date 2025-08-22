South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode

The latest episode of the long-running comedy series South Park depicts US President Donald Trump taking gifts of Bitcoin from state officials and tech leaders.

Animated comedy series South Park mocked US President Donald Trump in its latest episode aired on Wednesday, with one part satirizing his ties to crypto.

The episode titled “Sickofancy,” depicted scenes showing parodied versions of tech executives wanting to curry favour with Trump by lining up to give him gifts and lap him with praise.

In two separate scenes, what appears to be a depiction of Microsoft CEO Sundar Pichai and venture capitalist-turned White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar David Sacks are lining up to gift Bitcoin (BTC) to Trump.

