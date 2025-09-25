The post South Park’s recent prediction markets feature causes speculation over Polymarket appearance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Park’s Sept. 24 episode tackles prediction markets, and the crypto community is speculating if it will mention platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad Markets. The episode description said Kyle and Cartman will feud over a betting app that gains popularity among their classmates, sparking immediate reactions from major platforms in the space. John Wang, head of crypto at Kalshi, posted episode details on X. He expressed surprise: “tomorrow’s south park episode is about… prediction markets????” Polymarket posted the same details with a casual “oh, hi SouthPark,” acknowledging the show’s attention to their industry. Bettors start betting Polymarket users created betting pools centered on the episode’s content. A market asking “Who will trade on a prediction market in South Park?” generated $10,500 in volume across 17 options as of press time. Cartman led at 87% odds, followed by Butters at 74%, Kyle at 73%, and Stan at 70%. Other characters, including Randy, Kenny, and even Trump and Satan, received lower probabilities. A second Polymarket pool on episode dialogue moved $9,000, offering 13 betting options. “Predict / Prediction 10+ times” tops the market at 62% odds, while “Poly / Poly- 5+ times” sits at 35%. References to Trump appear at 40% probability, with various market terminology ranging from 13% to 68% odds. Users also opened a betting pool on Myriad Markets, asking whether the episode would explicitly mention Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad by name. The $13,200 pool heavily favored “no” at 70.4% odds versus 29.6% for “yes,” with strict resolution terms requiring exact name mentions rather than parodies or generic references. A Kalshi poll asking “What will the South Park characters say during the prediction market episode?” registered nearly $10,000 as of press time, with “Scam,” (61%) “Election,” (59%) and “MAGA” (42%) leading the odds. Tarek Mansour, co-founder of Kalshi,… The post South Park’s recent prediction markets feature causes speculation over Polymarket appearance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Park’s Sept. 24 episode tackles prediction markets, and the crypto community is speculating if it will mention platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad Markets. The episode description said Kyle and Cartman will feud over a betting app that gains popularity among their classmates, sparking immediate reactions from major platforms in the space. John Wang, head of crypto at Kalshi, posted episode details on X. He expressed surprise: “tomorrow’s south park episode is about… prediction markets????” Polymarket posted the same details with a casual “oh, hi SouthPark,” acknowledging the show’s attention to their industry. Bettors start betting Polymarket users created betting pools centered on the episode’s content. A market asking “Who will trade on a prediction market in South Park?” generated $10,500 in volume across 17 options as of press time. Cartman led at 87% odds, followed by Butters at 74%, Kyle at 73%, and Stan at 70%. Other characters, including Randy, Kenny, and even Trump and Satan, received lower probabilities. A second Polymarket pool on episode dialogue moved $9,000, offering 13 betting options. “Predict / Prediction 10+ times” tops the market at 62% odds, while “Poly / Poly- 5+ times” sits at 35%. References to Trump appear at 40% probability, with various market terminology ranging from 13% to 68% odds. Users also opened a betting pool on Myriad Markets, asking whether the episode would explicitly mention Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad by name. The $13,200 pool heavily favored “no” at 70.4% odds versus 29.6% for “yes,” with strict resolution terms requiring exact name mentions rather than parodies or generic references. A Kalshi poll asking “What will the South Park characters say during the prediction market episode?” registered nearly $10,000 as of press time, with “Scam,” (61%) “Election,” (59%) and “MAGA” (42%) leading the odds. Tarek Mansour, co-founder of Kalshi,…

South Park’s recent prediction markets feature causes speculation over Polymarket appearance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:03
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.702+0.65%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01585+4.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017018+6.07%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02361-0.88%
HI
HI$0.0000729-1.88%

South Park’s Sept. 24 episode tackles prediction markets, and the crypto community is speculating if it will mention platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad Markets.

The episode description said Kyle and Cartman will feud over a betting app that gains popularity among their classmates, sparking immediate reactions from major platforms in the space.

John Wang, head of crypto at Kalshi, posted episode details on X. He expressed surprise:

Polymarket posted the same details with a casual “oh, hi SouthPark,” acknowledging the show’s attention to their industry.

Bettors start betting

Polymarket users created betting pools centered on the episode’s content. A market asking “Who will trade on a prediction market in South Park?” generated $10,500 in volume across 17 options as of press time.

Cartman led at 87% odds, followed by Butters at 74%, Kyle at 73%, and Stan at 70%. Other characters, including Randy, Kenny, and even Trump and Satan, received lower probabilities.

A second Polymarket pool on episode dialogue moved $9,000, offering 13 betting options. “Predict / Prediction 10+ times” tops the market at 62% odds, while “Poly / Poly- 5+ times” sits at 35%.

References to Trump appear at 40% probability, with various market terminology ranging from 13% to 68% odds.

Users also opened a betting pool on Myriad Markets, asking whether the episode would explicitly mention Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad by name.

The $13,200 pool heavily favored “no” at 70.4% odds versus 29.6% for “yes,” with strict resolution terms requiring exact name mentions rather than parodies or generic references.

A Kalshi poll asking “What will the South Park characters say during the prediction market episode?” registered nearly $10,000 as of press time, with “Scam,” (61%) “Election,” (59%) and “MAGA” (42%) leading the odds.

Tarek Mansour, co-founder of Kalshi, noted the creation of “prediction markets on the South Park episode on prediction markets. ”

This marks South Park’s latest engagement with financial technology themes.

The series previously addressed cryptocurrency in multiple episodes, including the 2021 “Post COVID” special, which depicted Bitcoin as the primary payment method of the future, with characters referring to it as “fly-by-night Ponzi schemes.”

The show also satirized NFTs extensively in “Post COVID: The Return of COVID,” featuring Butters as an obsessed NFT dealer.

In another episode, the show mocked Matt Damon’s Crypto.com advertisements in early 2022.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/south-parks-recent-prediction-markets-feature-causes-speculation-over-polymarket-appearance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Share
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules