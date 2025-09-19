The post Space and Time Integrates USDC for ZK Coprocessing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration makes it possible for developers of smart contracts to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC. Following the recent launch of Space and Time’s mainnet, the USDC integration is a reflection of the company’s continuous efforts. A support announcement was made today by the Space and Time Foundation for USDC, which is a fully-reserved stablecoin that is issued on the Space and Time network by regulated affiliates of Circle Internet Group, Inc. The integration makes it possible for developers of smart contracts to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC, which opens up new opportunities for the development of onchain applications. With support from Microsoft’s M12 and Circle Ventures, Space and Time is the blockchain that was designed specifically for ZK-proven data. It is powered by Proof of SQL, the first ZK coprocessor that operates in less than a second. The system is tailored to prove SQL database queries across millions of rows of data, which enables smart contracts to transact utilizing real-time data that has been ZK-proven from both onchain and offchain sources. With the help of Space and Time, developers are able to build expressive onchain apps that include verifiable data from a variety of sources and immediately feed ZK-proven outcomes into smart contracts. Consequently, this opens up new opportunities for data-driven decentralized finance, on-chain games, advanced smart contracts, and other applications. Developers are now able to easily utilize Space and Time’s ZK coprocessor by using a widely established digital currency that is meant to maintain a steady value. This is made possible by the integration of USDC as a payment option. In order to facilitate transactions within the protocol, USDC payments made on the network are immediately translated into SXT, which is the native token of the network. Scott Dykstra, Co-Founder of Space and Time stated: “Enabling USDC… The post Space and Time Integrates USDC for ZK Coprocessing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration makes it possible for developers of smart contracts to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC. Following the recent launch of Space and Time’s mainnet, the USDC integration is a reflection of the company’s continuous efforts. A support announcement was made today by the Space and Time Foundation for USDC, which is a fully-reserved stablecoin that is issued on the Space and Time network by regulated affiliates of Circle Internet Group, Inc. The integration makes it possible for developers of smart contracts to pay for zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing workloads using USDC, which opens up new opportunities for the development of onchain applications. With support from Microsoft’s M12 and Circle Ventures, Space and Time is the blockchain that was designed specifically for ZK-proven data. It is powered by Proof of SQL, the first ZK coprocessor that operates in less than a second. The system is tailored to prove SQL database queries across millions of rows of data, which enables smart contracts to transact utilizing real-time data that has been ZK-proven from both onchain and offchain sources. With the help of Space and Time, developers are able to build expressive onchain apps that include verifiable data from a variety of sources and immediately feed ZK-proven outcomes into smart contracts. Consequently, this opens up new opportunities for data-driven decentralized finance, on-chain games, advanced smart contracts, and other applications. Developers are now able to easily utilize Space and Time’s ZK coprocessor by using a widely established digital currency that is meant to maintain a steady value. This is made possible by the integration of USDC as a payment option. In order to facilitate transactions within the protocol, USDC payments made on the network are immediately translated into SXT, which is the native token of the network. Scott Dykstra, Co-Founder of Space and Time stated: “Enabling USDC…