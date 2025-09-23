Space ID transferred 20 million IDs to the Yzi Labs address, worth approximately $3.064 million

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to ai_9684xtpa on-chain monitoring, Space ID transferred another 20 million ID tokens to the Yzi Labs-related address today after a lapse of three months, with a total value of approximately US$3.064 million.
Yzi Labs, Space ID's seed round investor, has received 100 million ID tokens from the project since September 2024, with a total value of approximately $27.81 million. Currently, the ID tokens held by this address are its largest asset.
