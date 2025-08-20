Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 06:53
DeFi
GAINS
Notcoin
TLDR

  • Spain’s tax agency taxed a crypto-backed loan as capital gain, surprising many.

  • The $10.5M tax bill is not on profits but on loan asset movement in DeFi.

  • Spanish tax laws face criticism for taxing DeFi transactions as realized gains.

  • Spain continues tough crypto tax enforcement, sending over 600K warning notices.

A decentralized finance (DeFi) investor in Spain has been handed a $10.5 million tax bill, a move that has raised questions within the crypto community. This tax charge stems from the Spanish tax authority’s decision to classify a crypto-backed loan as taxable gains, a move that some experts believe lacks solid legal grounds.

The investor, who had already declared all crypto transactions and paid $5.84 million in taxes, was hit with the additional charge three years later. Notably, this charge is based on the act of depositing assets into a DeFi protocol to secure a loan, rather than on any realized profits. Critics argue that this is an unprecedented interpretation of tax law, which could have broader implications for future DeFi transactions.

Spain Controversial Taxation of Crypto-backed Loans

According to Spanish news outlet Periodista Digital, the tax agency, Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria (AEAT), treated the movement of assets into a DeFi protocol as a capital gain. The loan, which was taken in stablecoins, did not involve selling assets, making it unclear why this transaction was categorized as a taxable event.

A tax advisor quoted in the report expressed concerns about the decision, calling it an interpretation without a solid foundation in Spanish or European tax laws. The advisor noted that moving assets into a protocol should not be treated as realizing gains, as the transaction did not result in any economic benefit or a change in the investor’s net worth.

“From any economic or legal perspective, this is not income,” the advisor explained. The investor did not sell assets but simply used them as collateral for a loan, making the tax bill all the more contentious.

Growing Strain of Crypto Tax Enforcement in Spain

This move by AEAT comes amid growing scrutiny of cryptocurrency-related activities in Spain. The country has been actively enforcing crypto tax laws in recent years, with the tax agency sending out over 600,000 warning notices to crypto holders for the 2023 fiscal year.

These notices serve as a reminder for citizens to report their crypto assets and pay taxes accordingly.

Under the current system, the AEAT has access to seize crypto holdings if taxpayers fail to meet their obligations. This has created a challenging environment for crypto investors, who now face the risk of hefty penalties for what they may perceive as normal DeFi activity.

Challenges with Tax Appeals and the Lack of Legal Recourse

While the tax bill has raised concerns, the issue of recourse is also a major point of contention. In cases of tax disputes, Spain’s first line of appeal is the Tribunal Económico-Administrativo Central (TEAC), an administrative body under the Ministry of Finance.

However, this tribunal has been criticized for not meeting European Union standards of judicial independence, as it is directly appointed and controlled by the government.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) had previously ruled that the TEAC is not an independent court, adding complexity to the appeal process. For investors facing high tax bills like this one, navigating the appeal system may prove difficult, particularly if they believe the tax agency has made an error.

The post Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan appeared first on CoinCentral.

