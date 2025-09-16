Speculation about the Polymarket token has spread throughout the community

Blockratize, the company behind Polymarket, has filed a Form D with the SEC to raise capital.

It mentions warrants, i.e. rights to repurchase some other assets.

The community believes these are warrants for the yet to be launched Polymarket token.

There has been renewed speculation in the community about the imminent launch of the Polymarket cryptoasset betting platform token. This comes after Blockratize Inc. which is behind the project, filed a Form D with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Recall, earlier in September 2025, it was reported that Polymarket was planning an investment round at a valuation of up to $10 billion. Form D is the SEC’s notice of the counterparty’s intent to raise capital through a private placement offering (PIPE).

According to the document filed by Blockratize, the company intends to offer investors common stock, options, and warrants to acquire other assets. According to the community, the latter refers to the platform’s token.

This was pointed out, in particular, by a Polymarket user under the pseudonym PredictTrader. According to him, the dYdX project did the same.

According to information on the network, dYdX Trading Inc. filed a Form D in December 2017. Meanwhile, the project held a token generation event (TGE) in August 2021.

PredictTrader also noted that TGEs often occur one or two quarters after investment rounds are disclosed. Polymarket itself has not commented on the situation at the time of writing.

Note that rumors that the site plans to launch its own token appeared back in September 2024, as part of the preparation of the project for a $50 million round. Warrants were also mentioned then.