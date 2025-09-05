Spheron Completes First $SPON Token Buyback and Burn Amid Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program

For $500K at an FDV (Fully Diluted Value) of $80M, Spheron repurchased 0.625% of the whole $SPON supply from its compute providers as part of this first cycle.

In order to guarantee long-term stability and profitability, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel architecture will continue to execute token buybacks using network revenues and then burn tokens.

The first $SPON token buyback and burn under its Secure computing program was successfully completed, according to Spheron, a community-powered AI compute stack. This action fits with Spheron’s larger goal of establishing a deflationary cycle that makes the token stronger as network use increases.

For $500K at an FDV (Fully Diluted Value) of $80M, Spheron repurchased 0.625% of the whole $SPON supply from its compute providers as part of this first cycle. The tokens will be permanently burnt as they are received. In order to guarantee long-term stability and profitability, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel architecture will continue to execute token buybacks using network revenues and then burn tokens, directly connecting network activity and compute demand with token scarcity.

In order for Spheron’s Secure Compute method to function, providers must collateralize GPUs with $SPON and give customers with discounted rates. The Spheron Foundation uses the excess margins created during times of strong demand to repurchase $SPON at or above its launch floor value. As network use increases, the deflationary pressure created by the permanent burning of all repurchased tokens makes the token stronger.

Prashant Maurya, Co-founder and CEO of Spheron stated:

Spheron is still the industry leader in decentralized AI infrastructure, with over 44,000 nodes, $100M+ in distributed computing, $16M ARR, and a worldwide community of over 400,000 people. The core of this ecosystem is still the $SPON token, which acts as a conduit for governance and transactions and is now a deflationary asset reinforced by network adoption.

A recurrent cycle that guarantees suppliers are compensated, customers get inexpensive computing power, and token holders profit from a declining supply is initiated by this buyback-and-burn. It supports Spheron’s long-term goal of a self-reinforcing, sustainable, and community-owned compute economy.

The biggest community-powered computing stack for AI, Web3, and agentic applications in the world is being built by Spheron Network; it is decentralized, verifiable, and controlled by creators rather than the cloud. Spheron is enabling a new generation of on-chain AI and computational infrastructure, powering market leaders like Sentient, Open Gradient, Kuzco, and Gensyn.

Spheron is more than a simple compute protocol. It is the first decentralized AI infrastructure stack that has been tried and proven with real products, clients, and revenuee—all of which are community-owned and powered. The network has more than 44,000 nodes spread over 170 geos, has more than $100M in distributed compute, and is expanding quickly.