Spheron Kicks Off $SPON Buyback Program, Begins Burning Supply

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/07 17:36
Spheron Network
The decentralized compute network ties token scarcity to AI demand, aiming to build a self-sustaining economy for providers, developers, and holders.

Decentralized compute network Spheron has kicked off an ongoing buyback-and-burn program for its native token, $SPON, executing the first cycle this week.

The company said it repurchased 0.625% of total supply, worth $500,000 at an $80 million FDV, with all tokens set to be permanently burned, reducing overall supply. This process will now continue on a recurring basis, with future buybacks tied to network revenue and compute demand.

How the Mechanism Works

The move is part of Spheron’s “Secure Compute” initiative, which links revenue from GPU rentals directly to token scarcity. The Secure Compute Flywheel is built around a simple principle: every increase in network usage creates value for $SPON holders. Compute providers collateralize GPUs with $SPON and offer subsidized rates to users. When demand spikes, surplus margins are generated and funneled back into the ecosystem through buybacks at or above the token’s launch floor value. All repurchased tokens are permanently destroyed, introducing consistent deflationary pressure.

Burn the Token, Grow an Ecosystem

Spheron has rapidly scaled its network, now counting 44,000+ nodes across 170 regions, more than $100 million in distributed compute, $16 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and a community of over 400,000 members. The $SPON token facilitates transactions, governance, and now deflationary mechanics.

The company said the recurring buyback-and-burn cycle is designed to reward providers, lower costs for users, and benefit token holders to reinforce its goal of building a sustainable compute economy for its growing community.

Singapore court rejects Do Kwon's bid to reclaim $14.2M deposit

Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon has seen his claim to recover the $14.2 million deposit he made for a luxury penthouse in Singapore denied.
The National Natural Science Foundation of China releases research projects related to stablecoins

PANews reported on September 7 that the National Natural Science Foundation of China released the 3rd emergency management project of 2025, "Research on Global Stablecoin Risk Governance and Cross-border Collaborative Regulatory System", which pointed out that stablecoins, as a digital asset designed to anchor legal currency or specific asset values, have become the core bridge connecting traditional finance and the encryption ecosystem with their potential for efficient cross-border liquidity. Their scale and influence pose a profound challenge to the current international monetary system and the global financial regulatory framework.
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Prediction: Can This DeFi Token Climb From $0.035 to $5 by 2030 as Analysts Expect?

Cryptocurrency price projections are never an easy subject to discuss, more so when we are talking about early-stage tokens that are relatively cheap and useful. A project that is being taken seriously is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a lending protocol that is decentralized. Investors are now wondering whether MUTM can possibly hit $5 by 2030 as […]
