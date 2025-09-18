Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

Spiko Finance’s EU T-Bills money market fund continues to experience significant growth. According to data reported today by market analyst Token Terminal, Spiko has hit a milestone of $300 million in assets under management (AUM). Spiko Finance is a Paris-based investment management platform that provides MMFs (tokenized money market funds) valued in euros and dollars, offering Web3 customers on-chain access to risk-free interest rates through investments in treasury bonds (treasury bills). Its EU T-Bills Money Market Fund is a regulated EUR money market fund that operates under the EU regulatory framework. The tokenized fund is a digital asset backed by European treasury bills, merging the financial stability of government-backed securities with the effectiveness of blockchain technology.

The AUM rise Indicates Rising Interest In The Euro-backed Investment Product

As disclosed by the data, Spiko’s EU tokenized money market fund has surpassed $300 million in AUM for the first time, a few months after its first anniversary. Launched on Polygon in June 2024, the fund now also operates on major blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Solana, Starknet, and Etherlink as part of efforts to broaden its expansion and multi-chain presence.

Its reaching the $300 million milestone in assets under management indicates rising demand for the euro-denominated digital fund. Its growth has been fuelled by its expansion to multi-chain, which attracted more investors to the product. This immense achievement means the tokenized fund is gaining traction among investors who capitalize on the investment vehicle to diversify their portfolios with assets that deliver stable yields and decreased volatility, a stability that is backed by real-world government securities.

The data further pointed out that the fund’s AUM has been steadily rising and even overtook that of Circle’s EURC, a Euro-focused stablecoin. The increasing growth of the two tokenized funds is an indicator of a surging demand for Euro-dominated digital assets. While US equities recovered from dramatic declines in April on tariff trade policy concerns, the USD remains fragile due to US policymaking. Investors seeking to diversify their investment baskets out of overexposure to USD appear to be considering EUR-dominated digital assets like Spiko’s EU T-Bills money market fund.

Growing Institutional Participation in Tokenized Markets

Spiko’s milestone shows continued fusion between traditional finance and cryptocurrency, signifying an important advancement of crypto adoption by institutional investors and highlighting rising acceptance of conventional financial instruments in tokenized form.

Latest data shows that Spiko is the seventh-largest tokenized fund issuer. It follows Franklin Templeton, Superstate, Tradable, WisdomTree, Ondo Finance, and BlackRock as the top seven tokenized fund issuers shaping the $29 billion tokenized assets market in TVL.