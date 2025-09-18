Spiko’s EU T-Bills Money Market Fund Hits $300 Million AUM, Signalling Growing Investor Interest

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 11:00
Threshold
T$0.01725-0.34%
FUND
FUND$0.01851+5.77%
trading-chart3

Spiko Finance’s EU T-Bills money market fund continues to experience significant growth. According to data reported today by market analyst Token Terminal, Spiko has hit a milestone of $300 million in assets under management (AUM). Spiko Finance is a Paris-based investment management platform that provides MMFs (tokenized money market funds) valued in euros and dollars, offering Web3 customers on-chain access to risk-free interest rates through investments in treasury bonds (treasury bills). Its EU T-Bills Money Market Fund is a regulated EUR money market fund that operates under the EU regulatory framework. The tokenized fund is a digital asset backed by European treasury bills, merging the financial stability of government-backed securities with the effectiveness of blockchain technology.

The AUM rise Indicates Rising Interest In The Euro-backed Investment Product

As disclosed by the data, Spiko’s EU tokenized money market fund has surpassed $300 million in AUM for the first time, a few months after its first anniversary. Launched on Polygon in June 2024, the fund now also operates on major blockchain networks, including Arbitrum, Solana, Starknet, and Etherlink as part of efforts to broaden its expansion and multi-chain presence.

Its reaching the $300 million milestone in assets under management indicates rising demand for the euro-denominated digital fund. Its growth has been fuelled by its expansion to multi-chain, which attracted more investors to the product. This immense achievement means the tokenized fund is gaining traction among investors who capitalize on the investment vehicle to diversify their portfolios with assets that deliver stable yields and decreased volatility, a stability that is backed by real-world government securities.

The data further pointed out that the fund’s AUM has been steadily rising and even overtook that of Circle’s EURC, a Euro-focused stablecoin. The increasing growth of the two tokenized funds is an indicator of a surging demand for Euro-dominated digital assets. While US equities recovered from dramatic declines in April on tariff trade policy concerns, the USD remains fragile due to US policymaking. Investors seeking to diversify their investment baskets out of overexposure to USD appear to be considering EUR-dominated digital assets like Spiko’s EU T-Bills money market fund.

Growing Institutional Participation in Tokenized Markets

Spiko’s milestone shows continued fusion between traditional finance and cryptocurrency, signifying an important advancement of crypto adoption by institutional investors and highlighting rising acceptance of conventional financial instruments in tokenized form.

Latest data shows that Spiko is the seventh-largest tokenized fund issuer. It follows Franklin Templeton, Superstate, Tradable, WisdomTree, Ondo Finance, and BlackRock as the top seven tokenized fund issuers shaping the $29 billion tokenized assets market in TVL.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

SEC greenlights GDLC, the first U.S.-listed multi-asset crypto ETF, offering exposure to BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA.
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Solana
SOL$247.23+0.02%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,148.34+0.25%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 17:55
Share
Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

The post Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Plasma is conducting an airdrop for early token sale contributors. The airdrop rewards smaller depositors who completed Sonar verification during Plasma’s fundraising phase. Plasma today announced a token distribution for contributors to its public sale, with eligibility verified through Sonar. The airdrop targets smaller depositors who participated in Plasma’s fundraising round and completed Sonar verification, rewarding early backers with XPL tokens as the network moves toward broader availability. Plasma’s deposit campaign drew more than $1 billion in stablecoin commitments in just over 30 minutes, granting participants the right to join the public sale. The public sale, conducted on Echo, attracted $373 million in commitments, seven times its $50 million cap. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sonar-airdrop-ai-reputation-web3/
1
1$0.014+1,300.00%
Echo
ECHO$0.03985-0.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+0.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 03:46
Share
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
B
B$0.48098-10.20%
Threshold
T$0.01726-0.34%
Union
U$0.014252+1.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07
Share

Trending News

More

SEC Approves Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund for Trading

Plasma announces airdrop for verified sale participants and early contributors

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP