ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $5 billion in trading volume on October 1, driven by strong demand from institutions. Bitcoin’s price surged past $120,000, marking a 10% weekly gain from late September lows. BlackRock and Fidelity made significant contributions to the rally, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust seeing $405 million in inflows. Vanguard is reevaluating its [...] The post Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $5 billion in trading volume on October 1, driven by strong demand from institutions. Bitcoin’s price surged past $120,000, marking a 10% weekly gain from late September lows. BlackRock and Fidelity made significant contributions to the rally, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust seeing $405 million in inflows. Vanguard is reevaluating its [...] The post Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K appeared first on CoinCentral.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K

By: Coincentral
2025/10/03 18:26
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.005095-19.64%

TLDR

  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassed $5 billion in trading volume on October 1, driven by strong demand from institutions.
  • Bitcoin’s price surged past $120,000, marking a 10% weekly gain from late September lows.
  • BlackRock and Fidelity made significant contributions to the rally, with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust seeing $405 million in inflows.
  • Vanguard is reevaluating its position on crypto ETFs, considering access for its 50 million customers.
  • BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generated over $260 million in annual revenue, reinforcing its dominance in the digital asset space.

On October 1, Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a dramatic surge, surpassing $5 billion in trading volume. Bitcoin’s price surged above $120,000, marking a 10% weekly increase from the previous month’s low of $109,000. Institutional investors, including BlackRock and Fidelity, played a key role in driving this rally with significant inflows.

Bitcoin ETF Sees Record Inflows and Strong Institutional Interest

The rally was fueled mainly by institutional investors, who contributed $676 million in net inflows on October 1 alone. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust recorded a substantial $405 million in net inflows. In addition, Fidelity made an impressive acquisition of 1,570 BTC, valued at $179 million, in a single day.

With Bitcoin’s price surpassing $120,500, trading volume across all markets reached over $50 billion. This surge represents a significant shift in investor behavior, with Spot Bitcoin ETFs increasingly becoming a primary vehicle for institutional players. BlackRock now holds a substantial 773,000 Bitcoin, worth around $93 billion, making it the largest institutional custodian of Bitcoin, with a 3.88% share of the total supply.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs, launched in January 2024, have seen impressive net inflows of $58.44 billion. As of now, total net assets have reached $155.89 billion, representing 6.66% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. These numbers underscore the growing interest from institutional investors, who are increasingly turning to Bitcoin ETFs as their primary investment vehicle.

Vanguard’s Changing Stance on BTC ETFs Raises Questions

Vanguard, the world’s second-largest asset manager, is reconsidering its stance on cryptocurrency ETFs. The firm recently removed a key blog post that dismissed Bitcoin as lacking “inherent economic value.” Under the leadership of new CEO Salim Ramji, who has prior experience at BlackRock, Vanguard is now reportedly evaluating whether to allow its 50 million customers access to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

This potential shift in Vanguard’s stance is significant, given the firm’s size and influence in the investment space. A small percentage of Vanguard’s vast customer base could have a substantial impact on Bitcoin ETF demand. If just 1% of its customers, around 500,000 people, decide to invest, it could bring significant new liquidity into the market.

Vanguard’s reevaluation of its position highlights the increasing significance of Bitcoin ETFs in the investment landscape. It remains to be seen whether the firm will fully embrace crypto ETFs, but its changing approach signals a broader trend in institutional interest.

BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Continue to Lead the Market

BlackRock’s continued dominance in the Bitcoin ETF space highlights its commitment to digital assets. The firm’s Bitcoin ETFs have already generated more than $260 million in annual revenue. Of this, $218 million comes from Bitcoin products, while Ethereum ETFs contribute $42 million.

BlackRock recently filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, designed as a covered-call strategy to provide yield on Bitcoin holdings. The firm’s total digital asset custody now exceeds $101 billion, comprising investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, BlackRock’s Ethereum fund alone recorded $512 million in net inflows, showcasing the growing interest in both major cryptocurrencies.

With $14.1 billion in digital asset inflows in Q2, BlackRock’s digital asset offerings have become one of the fastest-growing sectors within the firm. The firm’s continued expansion into Bitcoin ETFs signals a strong belief in the long-term potential of the cryptocurrency market. Its dominance in this space reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class.

As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, with technical analysts forecasting potential levels of $128,000 to $135,000, Spot Bitcoin ETFs are likely to remain a crucial component of the crypto investment ecosystem. Despite potential pullbacks, Bitcoin’s trend exhibits a consistent pattern of consolidation followed by breakouts, which supports continued upward momentum.

The post Spot Bitcoin ETF Hits $5B Volume as Bitcoin Surpasses $120K appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,573.58
$103,573.58$103,573.58

-2.05%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,495.43
$3,495.43$3,495.43

-2.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.68
$160.68$160.68

-3.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2582
$2.2582$2.2582

-2.95%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16202
$0.16202$0.16202

-2.95%