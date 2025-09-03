Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Major Inflows Following Ethereum Outflows

BitcoinEthereum

Institutional interest in the cryptocurrency market is showing a notable shift, with a recent trend indicating a rotation of capital from Ethereum-based investment products back into Bitcoin.

Data reveals that spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced a significant surge in inflows, amounting to over $330 million in a single day. This marks a clear turnaround from the previous month, where Bitcoin funds faced substantial outflows while Ethereum ETFs enjoyed a record-breaking influx of capital.

Specifically, major players in the asset management space saw strong demand for their Bitcoin products. Fidelity’s FBTC was a top performer, leading the pack with over $130 million in new investments, followed closely by BlackRock’s IBIT, which attracted more than $70 million.

Other funds from Grayscale, Ark 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco also recorded positive flows, highlighting a broad-based institutional appetite for Bitcoin exposure.

In contrast, Ethereum ETFs posted a considerable day of net outflows, with investors pulling more than $135 million from these products. Fidelity’s FETH was hit the hardest, accounting for the majority of the withdrawals, while Bitwise’s ETHW also saw significant losses.

This recent reversal is particularly noteworthy given that August was a banner month for Ethereum funds, which accumulated nearly $4 billion in net inflows, dwarfing the $751 million in outflows from Bitcoin ETFs during the same period.

Analysts are attributing this renewed focus on Bitcoin to the resurgence of its “digital gold” narrative. As global economic uncertainty persists, investors are increasingly seeking assets with a perceived safe-haven appeal. According to Vincent Liu, chief investment officer at Kronos Research, Bitcoin is once again attracting institutional flows because its role as a digital alternative to gold is gaining traction.

The recent record-high price of gold further underscores a growing demand for hard assets, making Bitcoin an attractive option for portfolio diversification.

Liu suggests that this preference for Bitcoin over Ethereum could continue as long as market volatility remains elevated. In this climate, Bitcoin’s established status and perceived stability are making it a more favorable choice compared to Ethereum, which appears to be undergoing a period of profit-taking by investors who capitalized on its strong performance in August.

Looking at the broader market, the recent trend reflects a rebound in the cryptocurrency investment space as a whole. Last week, digital asset funds saw a total of nearly $2.5 billion in net inflows, recovering from a period of outflows. This robust activity contributed to a strong close for the month of August, which ended with total inflows of over $4.3 billion. Year-to-date, total inflows into crypto funds have now surpassed $35 billion, a 58% increase compared to the same time last year, despite a recent dip in overall assets under management.

