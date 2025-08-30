Spot BTC, ETH ETFs see outflows as inflation ticks up under Trump tariffs

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs saw outflows on Friday after the Fed reported rising core inflation, driven in part by Trump’s tariff policies.

Spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded outflows on Friday as the Federal Reserve released key inflation data showing price pressures are creeping higher under President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

According to SoSoValue data, Ether (ETH) ETFs saw a net outflow of $164.64 million, reversing five straight days of inflows that had added more than $1.5 billion to the asset class.

Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs also turned negative with $126.64 million in net outflows, their first daily loss since Aug. 22. Total assets under management dropped to $28.58 billion for Ethereum and $139.95 billion for Bitcoin.

