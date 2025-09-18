Spot $BTC ETF has actual Bitcoin to back the fund. For Futures $BTC ETF, there are futures contracts that will be fulfilled in loss or profit in the future.Spot $BTC ETF has actual Bitcoin to back the fund. For Futures $BTC ETF, there are futures contracts that will be fulfilled in loss or profit in the future.

Spot ETF vs Futures ETF: Which Bitcoin Investment Is Better?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 22:15
Bitcoin
BTC$115,444.42-1.64%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12188-3.65%
bitcoin4 main

Introduction

Since its advent in 2008, Bitcoin ($BTC) has made waves in the world of finance. Its decentralized nature attracted several actors. The deflationary design of $BTC made everyone realize the fragility of fiat currency and how weak its grounds are. The attitude of denial kept many big investors at bay for many years. But it was not long before institutional money started flowing into Bitcoin after SEC duly approved ETFs of many companies. This was a landmark in the evolution of decentralized finance. At the moment, VettaFi database for ETFs lists about 43 exchange traded funds being offered in spot as well as futures.

What is an ETF?

An exchange traded fund (ETF) is an investment product that many fund managers like Blackrock, Grayscale, and Fidelity offer. Imagine that you want to buy a share of Tesla, but your investment is very small. Yet you can avail yourself of the opportunity by trading a share listed on any stock exchange. At the time of writing, one share of Tesla has a value of $420. It means that you can be a share holder in Tesla if you have only $420. But what if you don’t even have that much money, or you feel that owning only 1 share does not benefit you in the long run?

ETF is a step ahead in facilitating you. A Tesla ETF will have a far lower price than a normal share. An ETF will be launched by a company that may include the share of Tesla. By buying the ETF, you can enjoy or be affected by the price action of Tesla’s shares but to a lesser extent when compared to actually owning the share itself.

An ETF vs a Mutual Fund

However, ETFs must not be confused with mutual funds. Mutual funds get their net asset value (NAV) updated only once a day. On the other hand, ETFs are traded at the market price. Moreover, tax efficiency, trading fees and minimum investment threshold are some of the other differences.

BTC ETF

When we talked about unaffordability of owning a share of Tesla, it becomes all the more pertinent to state that it is almost impossible to own one $BTC for a common man now-a-days as it costs approximately $115,000. January 2024 marked a revolutionary development in the history of Bitcoin when SEC approved many Spot ETFs. Just as Tesla ETF was explained in the previous paragraph, you can get the exposure of $BTC ETF without actually owning the Bitcoin. There are two main types of Bitcoin exchange traded funds.

1. Bitcoin Spot ETF

When we mentioned that SEC approved ETFs of many companies in January 2024, these were spot ETFs. In a spot ETF, the fund manager actually owns Bitcoins. But the tradable ticker they offer generally has a fraction of value of one $BTC. For example, a company has bought 1000 $BTC for its ETFs. Now it offers 1 million shares under its own ticker $BRTC. You can own 1 $BRTC share only by paying $115. In other words, by spending only a 1000th, or 0.1% of actual $BTC value, you can trade $BTC ETF. If the same company offers 10 million $BRTC share, the ETF share value will be just $11.5.

Why Invest in $BTC ETF?

Among many advantages offered by ETFs, the most important one is that you can get benefits from the price action of Bitcoin without having to worry about storing the assets in wallets. The problem of storage is a serious concern of investors. Custodial wallets are always at risk as the custodian (the exchanges) can be hacked or they can declare bankruptcy, and you may lose your assets in thin air. Cold wallets are very expensive. You can consider buying the offline wallets only when you have a lot of money to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Ease of trading and trust are two more factors that make spot ETFs for Bitcoin attractive. Since these funds are legally approved, they carry regularity nod from the authorities. Their being available on stock exchanges means access to everyone in the trading arena.

Drawbacks of Spot $BTC ETF

There are two serious drawbacks of trading $BTC ETFs. Firstly, not matter how small your investment is, the fluctuations in $BTC price may dent you badly. After all, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and it tends to grab liquidity from the downside, projecting menacing red candles on the charts. Nevertheless, this disadvantage can be offset by remaining calm in such situations. If you do not sell in panic, you may end up in profit. The price history of Bitcoin shows that it benefits long holders.

The second concern in $BTC spot trading is that it incurs a lot of fees and charges that can reduce your profits significantly. These fees can go as high as 2.5%. When compared to spot trading on crypto exchanges, these are higher than you may like.

2. Bitcoin Futures ETF

The company that offers Bitcoin futures trading does not have any $BTC in reserve. Instead, the company invests in futures contracts. These contracts, called futures, allow the fund to agree on buying or selling Bitcoin at a set price on a set future date. Now, in order to carry out its speculation, the company collects funds by offering ETF shares. For example, the company ABC speculates to buy or sell1000 Bitcoins’ futures contract after three months at $120,000. To raise funds for the contract, the company offers 1 million shares. People will readily purchase if they believe that Bitcoin will have a value higher than $120k. If the market sentiment is pessimistic, the shares will have less value.

Pros and Cons

Benefits and drawbacks are the same as discussed in the spot ETFs. There is only one addition that since you are purchasing a part of the contract instead of a part of the cryptocurrency, the price action has got more potential to bring you losses.

Conclusion

ETF approval for Bitcoin was a noteworthy landmark in the history of the cryptocurrency. Spot $BTC ETF offered by a company has actual Bitcoin to back the fund. For Futures $BTC ETFs, the company has futures contracts that will be fulfilled in loss or profit in the future. Trading $BTC in ETFs is beneficial as it frees you from the risks of being hacked or liquidated. However, hefty fees of the companies can deprive you of the real profits you deserve.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe ​​“The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with.  Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket.  If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06315-2.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:16
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08486-4.58%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1393-5.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.3-4.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,414.44-1.66%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-2.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Let insiders trade – Blockworks

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement