Spot Ethereum ETFs See $455 Million Inflows, Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind

TLDR

Ethereum ETFs saw $455 million in inflows, more than double Bitcoin ETFs’ $88 million.

Institutional interest in Ethereum is driven by staking yields and corporate treasury adoption.

Despite recent outflows, Ethereum ETFs continue to outperform Bitcoin ETFs.

ETH treasury firms like BitMine Immersion are crucial in driving Ethereum’s momentum.

Spot Ethereum ETFs have seen impressive growth, with $455 million in daily net inflows reported on Tuesday, surpassing Bitcoin ETFs’ $88 million. The substantial inflows are part of a four-day streak of positive inflows for Ethereum ETFs, reflecting growing institutional interest in the digital asset.

The inflows were largely led by major fund managers, including BlackRock and Fidelity. BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) reported $323 million in inflows, while Fidelity’s (FETH) saw $85.5 million. Grayscale’s ETHE and Mini Ethereum Trust also experienced positive flows. These gains continue the trend of Ethereum outpacing Bitcoin in terms of inflows, with Monday’s Ethereum inflows more than double that of Bitcoin ETFs.

Ethereum’s Growing Appeal Among Institutional Investors

Ethereum’s superior yield-generating capabilities have become a key factor in its increasing institutional interest. According to Nick Ruck, Research Director at LVRG, the shift toward Ethereum is largely due to its yield-generating potential, regulatory clarity, and growing corporate treasury adoption.

Ethereum is seen as an attractive option for investors looking for a cryptocurrency with both growth potential and income generation through staking rewards.

Despite recent outflows in both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, Ruck noted that Ethereum has shown more resilience, with significant support coming from institutional investors and ETH treasury companies. Ethereum’s rising demand is further evidenced by the performance of Ethereum-based ETFs, which have outpaced Bitcoin’s.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Struggle Amid Ethereum’s Strong Momentum

In contrast to Ethereum’s impressive inflows, Bitcoin ETFs are facing a period of relative stagnation. Bitcoin ETFs reported $88.2 million in inflows on Tuesday, well behind Ethereum’s $455 million.

Over the past week, Bitcoin ETFs saw substantial outflows, with at least $1.18 billion withdrawn. This marks a significant contrast to Ethereum, which has seen more moderate outflows.

This divergence in inflows between Ethereum and Bitcoin is being attributed to a “significant rotational shift,” with investors turning toward Ethereum. Ethereum’s ability to provide staking yields offers a competitive edge that Bitcoin ETFs lack, making Ethereum a more attractive option for institutional investors.

ETH Treasury Companies Help Maintain Ethereum’s Strong Performance

Another key factor behind Ethereum’s rising inflows is the increasing accumulation by Ethereum treasury companies, such as BitMine Immersion Technologies. These companies have absorbed a significant portion of Ethereum’s selling pressure, reducing downside risk and providing additional support for Ethereum’s price.

BitMine Immersion, in particular, has now overtaken MARA Holdings to become the second-largest digital asset treasury, showcasing the growing institutional focus on Ethereum.

Ethereum treasury companies, by holding large amounts of ETH, are playing a critical role in stabilizing the market and driving long-term growth. This institutional involvement, combined with growing adoption from corporate treasuries, suggests that Ethereum is positioned to continue outperforming Bitcoin in the near future.

The post Spot Ethereum ETFs See $455 Million Inflows, Bitcoin ETFs Trail Behind appeared first on CoinCentral.