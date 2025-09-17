Spot gold price reaches new all-time high above $3,700

Key Takeaways

  • Spot gold reached a record high above $3,700 per ounce.
  • Gold continues to hit successive new highs in recent trading sessions.

Spot gold hit a new all-time high today, breaking above $3,700 per ounce.

The precious metal reached this record level as trading continued in global markets. Gold has been climbing to successive new highs in recent sessions.

The milestone represents another breakthrough for the metal, which has been attracting investor attention amid ongoing market conditions.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/spot-gold-price-new-all-time-high-above-3700/

