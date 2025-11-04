Spot XRP ETFs Expected to Launch Within Two Weeks: Analyst

ETF analyst Nate Geraci expects spot XRP ETFs to launch within the next two weeks.

Eight XRP ETFs are now registered on the DTCC operational pipeline for potential trading.

Canary Capital targets November 13, while Bitwise aims for November 19-20 launch.

ETF analyst Nate Geraci has projected that the first spot XRP exchange-traded funds will launch within the next two weeks. The analyst views the upcoming launches as the end of previous anti-cryptocurrency regulatory approaches.

Geraci noted that the SEC maintained open litigation against Ripple for five years until three months ago. In his assessment, the launch of spot XRP ETFs represents the “final nail in the coffin of previous anti-crypto regulators.” The analyst emphasized how far the regulatory environment has changed.

Multiple Products Enter Final Approval Stages

Eight XRP ETFs have now registered on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), according to community member DiepSanh. The registered funds include 21Shares XRP ETF, ProShares Trust Ultra XRP ETF, Bitwise XRP ETF, Canary XRP ETF, Volatility Shares Trust XRP ETF, CoinShares XRP ETF, ETF Opportunities Trust REX-Osprey XRP, and Volatility Shares Trust 2X XRP ETF.

This registration shows that these funds have entered DTCC’s operational pipeline and represent actual filings being processed for potential trading. Canary Capital’s spot XRP ETF targets a November 13 launch date following an updated S-1 filing that removed the “delaying amendment.” This procedural change allows the ETF to become auto-effective after a 20-day waiting period without additional SEC action required.

Bitwise’s XRP ETF is positioned for a November 19-20 launch window after filing Amendment No. 4 with the SEC on October 31, 2025. The filing includes critical final details: a 0.34% management fee and the New York Stock Exchange as the listing venue. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas described these additions as “the last boxes to check.”

Altcoin ETF Momentum Signals a New Phase for Crypto Regulation

Approximately 20 XRP ETF applications are currently pending with the SEC. This trails slightly behind Bitcoin and Solana, which each have 23 filings, but exceeds Ethereum’s 16 pending applications.

Solana ETFs have already received approval and began trading in the United States on October 28, 2025. The approval of spot Solana ETFs was a breakthrough for altcoin ETF adoption beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum products.

The quick progression of XRP ETF applications from filing to launch-ready status shows changing regulatory attitudes toward cryptocurrency products.

