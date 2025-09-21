SPX6900 Price Prediction: Can SPX Regain $2 or Is Maxi Doge a Better Pick?

SPX6900 (SPX) is back in focus as traders look for fresh opportunities after recent price swings. With a market cap near $1.2 billion, the asset has delivered both big gains and sharp pullbacks over the past month.

After heavy losses in late August, $SPX started to recover with strong upward moves, though a recent pullback has cooled momentum.

This article reviews $SPX’s latest performance, examines its market trends, and highlights possible trading setups. For those interested in smaller cap meme coins, the new project Maxi Doge is also gaining traction and could be one of the best altcoins to buy now.

Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel

SPX6900 Price Prediction

From August 18th to early September, $SPX saw a steep decline, reaching its lowest point around September 1st.

Since then, it has shifted into a positive trajectory, showing a strong uptrend that extended until recently. Although there was a minor pullback in the past day, the asset surged just two days ago, climbing from $1.26 to $1.46.

$SPX now holds a market cap of about $1.2 billion, though it is still missing from many major exchanges. Since launching in October 2024, $SPX has generally trended upward. It gained major traction in April and went on to rally to its all-time high of about $2 billion in July.

With the current market cap sitting at $1.25 billion, the asset may still be undervalued compared to its peak.