SPX6900 Volatility, Ethereum’s $4,956 ATH, and BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Dominate 2025 Crypto Headlines

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:00
The crypto market moves fast, and this week was a reminder of just how quickly trends can change. SPX6900 (SPX) enjoyed a sharp 12% price surge before momentum faded, leaving bulls and bears battling for control. Meanwhile, Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,956, fueling optimism and fresh Ethereum (ETH) price predictions from analysts.


But the headline that continues to stand apart isn’t on the trading charts. Away from daily swings, BlockDAG (BDAG) has already raised over $385 million in its presale, climbing past 64% of its $600M goal. With adoption growing across millions of users, hardware miners selling rapidly, expanding global awareness, and community strength building stronger every day, BlockDAG is emerging as a defining and unstoppable story for 2025.


SPX6900 (SPX) Price Surge Meets Strong Resistance

This week saw the SPX6900 (SPX) price jump 12.38%, peaking at $1.51 before falling back to $1.39, underscoring the coin’s volatile nature. Trading volume surged 124.9% to $83 million, while market cap briefly climbed to $1.4 billion. After dipping toward $1.2, retail buyers stepped in, helping stabilize the market.


At the same time, whales sold heavily, unloading more than 1.16 million SPX tokens and reducing their exposure. This mixed activity highlighted the sharp contrast between smaller buyers still confident in SPX’s growth potential and larger holders who chose caution, amplifying uncertainty across trading floors.


Biggest presale in 7 years


The derivatives market leaned bearish as shorts outnumbered longs, while indicators such as RSI and MACD weakened. Unless sentiment turns, SPX may test support near $1.21. A bounce higher could see SPX challenge $1.5 again, with $1.7 as the next upside target.


Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Breakout or Correction?

Ethereum (ETH) price prediction became a major talking point as the coin broke to a new all-time high of $4,956 before retracing slightly. Resistance was met at $4,948, a key Fibonacci zone that often stalls further gains. A confirmed close above this level could open the door to $5,500, a milestone bulls are already targeting.


Support rests at $4,610, and a break lower risks a slide toward $4,400. Despite minor pullbacks, on-chain data shows large holders remain active buyers, reflecting ongoing confidence. Institutional participation is also expanding, with more funds and platforms allocating heavily to ETH as demand for decentralized applications grows, reinforcing optimism that Ethereum remains central to blockchain’s evolving future.


Ethereum (ETH)


Ethereum’s latest rally was built after ETH held $4,550 and pushed past $4,650 and $4,720, reinforcing the strong buying momentum.


BlockDAG’s $600M Presale Goal Edges Closer

While market charts keep traders guessing, BlockDAG is rewriting presale history. The project has raised $385M+, crossing 64% of its $600M goal, with more than 25.5 billion BDAG coins already sold across 30 batches. From an opening price of $0.001, BDAG has surged to $0.03, a 2,900% increase before even launching.


The adoption story adds weight to the numbers. The X1 mobile mining app now has over 2.5 million users, while hardware demand continues to grow. More than 19,468 miners have been sold, generating $7.8M in revenue. Community strength is also building fast, with 200,000+ holders now onboard.


Technologically, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a leader. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work security, it is designed to handle 15,000+ transactions per second while maintaining network strength. This hybrid structure solves the issues of slow speeds and congestion that weigh down older chains.


$600m coming soon


BlockDAG’s presale has already outpaced most projects of the last seven years, with analysts predicting it could hit $1 shortly after launch and potentially reach $5 over time. At today’s presale price of $0.03, the upside remains enormous, especially with the confirmed launch price set at $0.05.


The Top Crypto to Watch in 2025

The SPX6900 (SPX) rally was a classic case of volatility, with a sharp jump followed by profit-taking from whales. Ethereum, on the other hand, continues to impress, setting new highs while bulls eye $5,500 as the next big target.


But for those searching for the best opportunity right now, BlockDAG is proving hard to ignore. With $385M raised, more than 25.5B coins sold, 2.5M+ app miners, and 19,468 hardware units already shipped, BDAG has created proof of adoption before even listing. Each batch price climb makes entry harder to delay, and with 64% of its $600M goal already complete, the presale is moving quickly toward its final phase.


For anyone waiting on the sidelines, the message is clear: BlockDAG is building momentum that could define 2025’s biggest crypto story, and missing this presale could mean missing one of the most rewarding opportunities of the year.


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only.

