Square offers $50 Bitcoin incentive to first 20,000 merchants participating in BTC conversions

Key Takeaways
- Square is offering a $50 Bitcoin incentive to the first 20,000 merchants who participate in Bitcoin conversions.
- The incentive aims to boost Bitcoin adoption among small businesses and accelerate BTC acceptance.
Square today began offering a $50 Bitcoin incentive to the first 20,000 merchants who enable the “Bitcoin Conversions” feature on its platform. The payment processor, owned by Block, launched the promotional campaign to accelerate Bitcoin adoption among businesses.
Square recently launched a Bitcoin wallet solution for local businesses, facilitating zero-fee BTC transactions through 2026 to encourage wider merchant participation. The company has started onboarding merchants to enable Bitcoin payments, allowing small businesses to accept BTC directly at checkout with built-in wallet support.
The incentive aligns with Square’s broader push to integrate Bitcoin into its merchant terminals, building on announcements to make BTC acceptance seamless for everyday commerce. Block co-founder Jack Dorsey has actively promoted Bitcoin integration into payment systems for everyday businesses.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/square-50-bitcoin-incentive-merchants/