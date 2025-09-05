SRX Series Assets Sold To GMS Race Cars

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 07:44
StorX Network
SRX$0.06773+0.72%
Vice
VICE$0.02182+21.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3647-4.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016251-8.52%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01823-16.68%

HARTFORD, OHIO – JULY 23: Marco Andretti #98 celebrates after winning the SRX Series Championship at Sharon Speedway on July 23, 2022 in Hartford, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/SRX/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The SRX Series, originally started by Nascar Hall of Famer Ray Evernham, has officially been sold after shutting down abruptly last year.

GMS Race Cars, owned by Maury Gallagher, has purchased the series’ assets from Ray Evernham Enterprises. The assets include the complete SRX vehicle fleet (16 cars) and equipment.

“These race cars were built to an incredibly high standard by Ray, with durability, drivability, and performance in mind,” Joey Cohen, president of GMS Race Cars, said. “Our team sees a huge opportunity to take these vehicles into a new era, repurposing them for premium track-day experiences, turnkey customer programs, and specialty racing events across the country. The possibilities are endless.”

Cohen previously served as vice president of race operations for Legacy Motor Club and served as a fill-in Cup Series crew chief on multiple occassions.

“This acquisition is a major step forward for GMS Fabrication as well,” Mike Beam, president of GMS Fabrication, said. “Our fabrication teams are central to every racing effort, and we’re excited to lead this next chapter with the craftsmanship and pride that GMS is known for.”

The series originally had major backing from George Pyne and Sandy Montag, as well as fellow Nascar Hall of Famer Tony Stewart.

SRX gained immediate notoriety with former and current motor sports stars from Nascar, the NTT IndyCar Series, NHRA and Trans-Am competing against each other at local short tracks across America. It developed partnerships with ESPN, followed by CBS, to air each of its races live.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see these cars live on in a new format,” Evernham said. “We built them to be durable, lively, and fun—whether in the hands of champions or first-timers. GMS Race Cars is the perfect group to carry that torch forward and put smiles on a whole new generation of drivers.”

GMS did not obtain the SRX brand name, trademarks or broadcast rights. GMS also did not announce what its plans are for any future potential division.

The move comes after Gallagher now owns only a minority interest in Legacy Motor Club, as Jimmie Johnson now owns the majority of the organization with Knighthead Capital Management acquiring a large percentage of Gallagher’s former stake. The organization is also spearheading a super late model chassis manufacturing program.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/09/04/srx-series-assets-sold-to-gms-race-cars/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC postpones approval of 21SHARES spot SUI ETF

US SEC postpones approval of 21SHARES spot SUI ETF

PANews reported on September 5 that according to Solid Intel, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its approval decision on the 21SHARES spot SUI ETF.
Union
U$0.01147+129.40%
SUI
SUI$3.2901-2.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 06:55
Share
Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

PANews reported on September 5th that, according to The Block, following the launch of the Solana staking ETF earlier this summer, REX Shares and Osprey Funds may bring the first ETF directly investing in Dogecoin to market as early as next week. On Wednesday, the team filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, trading under the ticker symbol DOJE. The fund also mentioned ETFs related to XRP, BONK, Trump, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Sol. Bloomberg Industry Research analyst Eric Balchunas said Rex may launch a Dogecoin ETF next week through the Investment Company Act of 1940, with Trump, XRP, and Bonk ETFs also likely to follow. The prospectus shows that DOJE will gain asset exposure by investing in a Cayman Islands subsidiary, and the relevant strategies and risk disclosures reflect the overall operations of the fund and its subsidiaries.
Union
U$0.01147+129.40%
Solana
SOL$202.35-3.67%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-1.38%
Share
PANews2025/09/05 07:41
Share
Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view,
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.581-3.16%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5027-2.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1029-39.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:19
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC postpones approval of 21SHARES spot SUI ETF

Analyst: REX-Osprey may launch the first Dogecoin ETF as early as next week

Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo, a joint blockchain project designed for stablecoin payments