Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain

TLDR :

PayPal Ventures invests in Stable, bringing PYUSD to Stablechain for faster, cheaper global transactions.

Stablechain supports sub-second transaction finality and USDT-based gas fees to remove friction for stablecoin payments.

PayPal aims to scale PYUSD across multiple blockchain ecosystems to unlock new real-world payment use cases.

Stable targets emerging markets with this partnership, focusing on reliable dollar-based payment rails for global users.

Stablecoins keep pushing the payment industry forward, and this time PayPal is taking a seat at the table. Stable announced that PayPal Ventures has invested in its network to integrate PayPal USD (PYUSD) into Stablechain.

The move aims to make stablecoin transactions faster, cheaper, and available to more users worldwide. This partnership links PayPal’s global reach with Stable’s infrastructure, setting the stage for a bigger stablecoin footprint.

The collaboration is designed to take digital payments from crypto-native circles to everyday commerce.

PayPal Backs Stable for PYUSD Expansion

According to Stable’s announcement, PayPal Ventures’ investment will allow PYUSD to run natively on Stablechain. This means faster settlement and reliable liquidity for users moving money across borders.

Stable said the collaboration removes friction for global transactions by using USDT for gas fees and enabling sub-second confirmations.

Stable’s CTO Sam Kazemian said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to make payments instant and trustworthy.

He said PayPal’s expertise in peer-to-peer transfers gives Stablechain a strong partner for scaling adoption. Stable believes the addition of PYUSD could accelerate stablecoin use in everyday payments.

PayPal’s Head of PYUSD Ecosystem, David Weber, said the company wants PYUSD to work across multiple chains. He said the goal is to support new commerce-focused use cases and make stablecoin payments as seamless as traditional transfers.

For PayPal Ventures, the focus is on emerging markets where stablecoins can solve access and reliability issues. Partner Amman Bhasin said working with trusted partners like Stable is a way to bring dollar-backed payments to more users.

Stablechain Positioned for Global Use

Stablechain was built specifically to handle stablecoin payments at scale. It uses USDT as gas, supports enterprise-grade throughput, and settles transactions in under a second.

Stable said this solves the usual problems of volatility, network congestion, and fragmented payment rails.

The company processes trillions in annual transactions and sees PYUSD as a step toward mainstream stablecoin use. Stable expects to expand on-chain on/off ramps and cross-chain connections in future updates.

With PayPal now involved, Stable is preparing for more integrations to grow stablecoin utility beyond crypto markets. The goal is to embed stable-value assets into global finance in a way that feels seamless for end users.

Stable said this is the start of a new growth chapter and plans to share more development updates in the coming months. The company wants to make stablecoin transfers as familiar and easy as using traditional payment apps.

The post Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain appeared first on Blockonomi.