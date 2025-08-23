Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/23 21:20
Sidekick
K$0.21-1.77%
U
U$0.01722+14.80%

Kyrgyz-issued stablecoin A7A5 lost its peg to the Russian ruble after it was targeted with sweeping new sanctions by the U.S. and the U.K.

The team behind the project announced through social media it’s replacing the crypto’s smart contract with a new one to achieve “fair and accurate pricing.”

A7A5 swaps smart contract as stablecoin’s price drops

Ruble-backed A7A5, issued by a Kyrgyzstan-registered company, has briefly lost its peg to Russia’s fiat currency, following the imposing of new sanctions by U.S. and U.K. authorities against entities and persons linked to the stablecoin.

“On the evening of Aug. 21, the rate of the A7A5 stablecoin instantly fell to 99% of its nominal value (1 A7A5 = 1 RUB),” Bits.media noted in a post published the following day.

A partial price recovery was observed later, but the rate remained in the red zone, at around 0.60 rubles per token, the leading Russian crypto news outlet added.

Also on Friday, the @A7A5official Telegram channel announced the termination of the wA7A5 smart contract, explaining its current rate no longer reflects the market value of the digital asset.

The @A7A5official account on X posted the same update, advising users to refrain from transactions with the old contract, to avoid loss of funds, before the new one is launched and listed on Saturday.

The authors of the message promised to exchange holders’ old tokens for new ones, based on the balance snapshot taken at 18:57:59 GMT+3, on Aug. 21, 2025. They also emphasized the new contract will “ensure fair and accurate pricing.”

On the morning of Aug. 23, the stablecoin was trading at around $0.012, according to CoinMarketCap data, or approximately 0.96 rubles at current exchange rates.

A7A5 stablecoin loses Russian rubble peg amid Western sanctions.7-day price chart for A7A5, Source: CoinMarketCap.

Changes come after fresh sanctions from London and Washington

Since its launch in early 2025, the ruble-pegged A7A5 has been the subject of suspicions it’s being used by Russian actors to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Created by A7, a Russian company majority-owned by fugitive Moldovan oligarch with Russian passport Ilan Shor, is now issued by the Kyrgyz-registered Old Vector, as a “fully independent” project.

The cryptocurrency has been also linked to the Kyrgyzstan-based crypto exchange Grinex, alleged successor of the Russian coin trading platform Garantex, taken offline in a U.S.-led operation in March.

Soon after Garantex was shut down, Grinex started processing A7A5 withdrawals. According to an article in the Financial Times, the stablecoin was used to move over $9 billion in four months.

On-chain analytics firm Elliptic claims more than $1 billion is being transferred daily through the stablecoin. Blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs concluded in a report:

In mid-August, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on multiple Russian companies and individuals linked to the ruble-pegged crypto. Among them were A7, and its subsidiaries, as well as Old Vector.

Russian businessman Sergey Mendeleev, a co-founder of Garantex, and other crypto platforms connected to him were also sanctioned. The Departments of State and the Treasury put $6 million bounties on the heads of Garantex executives.

Later this month, the United Kingdom sanctioned Old Vector, too, in a move to disrupt “dodgy crypto networks” that London believes are being used by Moscow to finance its war effort in Ukraine.

Two of Kyrgyzstan’s traditional financial institutions, Capital Bank and Keremet Bank, were also among the targeted organizations, along with affiliated entities and officials.

This prompted the Central Asian nation’s president, Sadyr Zhaparov, to appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week, urging them to avoid “politicizing economy.”

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Ethereum (ETH) is flashing warning signals. With over 90% of its supply in profit, analysts caution that a selloff could unfold ahead of Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech. While traders brace for ETH volatility, investors are turning their eyes toward the top cryptos to buy now—and three stand out: Arctic Pablo Coin (APC), Pepe (PEPE), and Memecoin (MEME). […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004181+6.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001132+3.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 22:15
Share
Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."
Threshold
T$0.01693+2.23%
Solana
SOL$203.03+4.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,887.61-1.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 22:39
Share
Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.05413+16.81%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.2043+7.46%
Movement
MOVE$0.1327+0.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Share

Trending News

More

Eth Selloff Ahead Of Powell’s Speech? Arctic Pablo Coin’s Stage 37 Bonus Doubles Tokens Now — Top Cryptos To Buy Now With Pepe And Memecoin Moving Boldly

Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Ethereum Monetizes Open Source

IRS Digital Assets Chief Trish Turner Resigns After Three Months