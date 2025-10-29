ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
DeCard and Polygon Labs have announced a new integration enabling stablecoin holders to spend USDT and USDC on the Polygon network. This coincides with Visa’s pilot program allowing businesses to use stablecoins for cross-border payments via Visa Direct. DeCard, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore, is on a mission to change how people use digital [...]]]>DeCard and Polygon Labs have announced a new integration enabling stablecoin holders to spend USDT and USDC on the Polygon network. This coincides with Visa’s pilot program allowing businesses to use stablecoins for cross-border payments via Visa Direct. DeCard, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore, is on a mission to change how people use digital [...]]]>

Stablecoin Adoption Expands as DeCard and Polygon Connect 150 Million Merchants

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/29 22:33
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12839-0.48%
Octavia
VIA$0.0134-6.29%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.003251--%
MISSION
MISSION$0.000003676-2.75%
  • DeCard and Polygon Labs have announced a new integration enabling stablecoin holders to spend USDT and USDC on the Polygon network.
  • This coincides with Visa’s pilot program allowing businesses to use stablecoins for cross-border payments via Visa Direct.

DeCard, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore, is on a mission to change how people use digital assets in everyday life. It’s a payment card that bridges the gap between stablecoins and real-world spending, allowing users to convert popular cryptocurrencies like Tether (USDT) and USDC into traditional fiat currency that can be spent anywhere cards are accepted.

Through its partnership with Polygon Labs, DeCard now enables stablecoin payments across over 150 million merchants worldwide, from everyday retailers and coffee shops to online subscription platforms. Unlike traditional credit cards, DeCard operates on a simple “top-up” model, meaning users spend only what they’ve loaded, offering greater control and transparency.

Just last month, DeCard Luminaries, a premium version of the DeCard payment card, was launched, marked by a high-impact activation at Token2049 Singapore 2025. The card is designed for professionals in Web3, crypto-savvy individuals, and executives who hold digital assets and want to use them seamlessly in “real-world” spending.

With this integration, the users who hold stablecoins on the Polygon network can deposit them into their DeCard accounts, enabling faster, cheaper, and more efficient spending. Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, explained:

Polygon’s Stablecoin Expansions

At the same time, Polygon is already leading the way in stablecoin adoption and showing its potential to challenge Ethereum. The total market capitalization for all stablecoins on Polygon is $3.119 billion.

Over the past seven days, this market cap has increased by $527.85 million, which represents a growth of 20.37%. Additionally, USDC has a dominance of 36.53% within the network.

Besides DeCard, Polygon’s growing network includes integrations with leading platforms such as Revolut, Polymarket, Securitize, and Apollo. Recently, ODDO BHF, a 175-year-old French banking giant, launched its first euro-backed stablecoin, EUROD, directly on the Polygon network.

The new digital asset is already listed on the European crypto exchange Bit2M as it complies with the MiCA regulation.

These come on the heels of Polygon’s Rio upgrade, which enhances the network’s scalability and efficiency. The upgrade boosts Polygon’s throughput to up to 5,000 transactions per second (TPS), introduces lightweight nodes to reduce operating costs for validators and developers, and debuts a new Validator-Elected Block Producer (VEBloP) system.

These are all designed to create a faster, more secure, and more stable environment for real-time payments.

The global stablecoin market has seen growth, doubling in size over the past two years and climbing from around $125 billion to approximately $255 billion by mid-2025. As of today, the market capitalization of all stablecoins stands at $308.5 billion, with Tether maintaining a strong lead.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007285+0.44%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,013+1.35%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12527+3.97%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000774+0.78%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56

Trending News

More

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,895.79
$105,895.79$105,895.79

+0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,565.91
$3,565.91$3,565.91

+1.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5481
$2.5481$2.5481

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.51
$167.51$167.51

+0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17990
$0.17990$0.17990

+0.37%