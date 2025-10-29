Stablecoin Adoption Expands as DeCard and Polygon Connect 150 Million Merchants

DeCard and Polygon Labs have announced a new integration enabling stablecoin holders to spend USDT and USDC on the Polygon network.

This coincides with Visa’s pilot program allowing businesses to use stablecoins for cross-border payments via Visa Direct.

DeCard, formerly known as Diners Club Singapore, is on a mission to change how people use digital assets in everyday life. It’s a payment card that bridges the gap between stablecoins and real-world spending, allowing users to convert popular cryptocurrencies like Tether (USDT) and USDC into traditional fiat currency that can be spent anywhere cards are accepted.

Through its partnership with Polygon Labs, DeCard now enables stablecoin payments across over 150 million merchants worldwide, from everyday retailers and coffee shops to online subscription platforms. Unlike traditional credit cards, DeCard operates on a simple “top-up” model, meaning users spend only what they’ve loaded, offering greater control and transparency.

Just last month, DeCard Luminaries, a premium version of the DeCard payment card, was launched, marked by a high-impact activation at Token2049 Singapore 2025. The card is designed for professionals in Web3, crypto-savvy individuals, and executives who hold digital assets and want to use them seamlessly in “real-world” spending.

With this integration, the users who hold stablecoins on the Polygon network can deposit them into their DeCard accounts, enabling faster, cheaper, and more efficient spending. Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, explained:

Polygon’s Stablecoin Expansions

At the same time, Polygon is already leading the way in stablecoin adoption and showing its potential to challenge Ethereum. The total market capitalization for all stablecoins on Polygon is $3.119 billion.

Over the past seven days, this market cap has increased by $527.85 million, which represents a growth of 20.37%. Additionally, USDC has a dominance of 36.53% within the network.

Besides DeCard, Polygon’s growing network includes integrations with leading platforms such as Revolut, Polymarket, Securitize, and Apollo. Recently, ODDO BHF, a 175-year-old French banking giant, launched its first euro-backed stablecoin, EUROD, directly on the Polygon network.

The new digital asset is already listed on the European crypto exchange Bit2M as it complies with the MiCA regulation.

These come on the heels of Polygon’s Rio upgrade, which enhances the network’s scalability and efficiency. The upgrade boosts Polygon’s throughput to up to 5,000 transactions per second (TPS), introduces lightweight nodes to reduce operating costs for validators and developers, and debuts a new Validator-Elected Block Producer (VEBloP) system.

These are all designed to create a faster, more secure, and more stable environment for real-time payments.

The global stablecoin market has seen growth, doubling in size over the past two years and climbing from around $125 billion to approximately $255 billion by mid-2025. As of today, the market capitalization of all stablecoins stands at $308.5 billion, with Tether maintaining a strong lead.

