Stablecoin builders rush to preempt regulatory challenges with GENIUS Act on horizon

2025/09/20 03:24
Stablecoin builders have a narrow window to establish competitive advantages before the GENIUS Act’s full implementation, as critical regulatory details remain undetermined.

According to a report by Variant Fund policy lead Salah Ghazzal, early compliance preparation could create lasting market moats while competitors wait for complete regulatory clarity.

The legislation establishes clear directional requirements but leaves implementation specifics to future rulemaking.

Builders can begin structuring compliant products around known mandates, including safe reserves, par redemption capabilities, capital buffers, and Bank Secrecy Act programs, while competitors remain paralyzed by uncertainty.

Companies starting compliance infrastructure now gain operational advantages when rules are finalized. The report noted that reserve management systems using cash and short-term Treasuries, segregated from operational funds, require months to establish correctly.

Additionally, early builders can test redemption mechanisms under stress while others scramble to meet deadlines.

Technical architecture for freeze order compliance presents another first-mover opportunity. The law requires demonstrable capability to execute lawful freeze orders without compromising the peg or harming unrelated holders.

Building these systems requires extensive testing and integration work that cannot be rushed once regulations mandate compliance.

Gaps create risk and opportunity

Treasury’s illicit finance rulemaking remains the largest uncertainty. Agencies must define AML program expectations for issuers and intermediaries, including how KYC requirements apply when distribution occurs through wallets and platforms.

Travel rule and sanctions implementation across layer-2 networks and bridges lacks specificity, creating compliance risks for unprepared issuers.

The report added that prudential calibration details could reshape economics significantly. Federal agencies will set exact capital and liquidity buffer requirements, haircuts for reserve assets, and redemption timelines under stress.

These numerics will determine operational costs and competitive positioning among compliant issuers.

The definition of “issuer” poses particular challenges for whitelabel business models. Regulatory clarity on whether brands constitute issuers, co-issuers, or program managers will determine viable partnership structures and revenue-sharing arrangements.

Business model positioning

Builders can design reward-based monetization strategies, while yield pass-through remains prohibited. Loyalty programs, merchant partnerships, and programmatic benefits funded by float yield comply with current law while creating user stickiness.

This approach positions companies for whitelabel opportunities when “stablecoin-as-a-service” demand accelerates.

Entity formation decisions carry permanent consequences under GENIUS. Domestic incorporation provides access to settlement-asset status and collateral eligibility unavailable to foreign issuers.

State versus federal pathway selection affects oversight intensity and operational flexibility for issuers with a capitalization of less than $10 billion.

The implementation timeline favors prepared builders. Rules must be finalized by July 18, 2026, with the law taking effect by Jan. 18, 2027. Full compliance becomes mandatory by July 18, 2028, when platforms cannot support non-compliant stablecoins.

The report concluded that early movers gain two years of operational experience while competitors navigate initial compliance challenges.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/stablecoin-builders-rush-to-preempt-regulatory-challenges-with-genius-act-on-horizon/

