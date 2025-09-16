Stablecoin Caps by Bank of England Plunge Cryptos into the Storm.

Plans by the Bank of England to limit the amount of stablecoins held trigger a crypto backlash and concerns of UK regulatory overreach and barriers to innovation.

The Bank of England (BoE) has already announced that it intends to limit the amount of stablecoins a person or a company can hold.

The proposal proposes ownership of a range of up to 10000 to 20000 pounds on systemic stablecoins on an individual basis and a maximum of 10 million on systemic stablecoins on a business basis.

These are tokens that are commonly used or are likely to be commonly used to make payments in the UK. This action is in a bid to eliminate the financial instability brought about by the massive withdrawal of the bank deposits.

According to BoE authorities, these laws decrease the risks associated with abrupt deposit transfers and the adoption of new payment systems.

Crypto Industry Fires Back on UK’s Stablecoin Crackdown

The offer has received significant backlash in the cryptocurrency industry. The industry giants warn that these caps will slow down innovation and disadvantage UK savers.

Coinbase vice-president of international policy (Tom Duff Gordon) told the Financial Times that such limits had never been put in place by a significant jurisdiction. He referred to the caps as damaging to the savers, the City of London, and the pound sterling.

There are also critics that the implementation of the limits will be intricate and expensive, involving digital ID systems or continuous tracking of the wallet.

Simon Jennings, who leads the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, remarked on these types of measures, saying that they do not really work anymore in practice, as the issuers have no real-time access to the holders.

The proposals will make the UK lag behind the U.S. and the EU on crypto regulation. Stablecoins have surged worldwide, and analysts estimate their market value at more than 300 billion.

Most participants in the industry worry about Britain’s tough position, which makes crypto innovation and mainstream adoption difficult. Some regard this as a cautious measure that may push digital asset activity to other countries.

Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority Defend Caps

The BoE and the UK Financial Conduct Authority stress the caps as temporary protection needed to stabilize the banking sector amid rising stablecoin use.

The limits reduce risks associated with a sudden withdrawal of deposits and the expansion of systemic payment infrastructure, Sasha Mills, the executive director of financial market infrastructure at, BoE, said.

British regulators continue to fear the possibility that a mass adoption of stablecoins will empty the bank depots and undermine the normal provision of credit and financial well-being.