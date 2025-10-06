ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Stablecoin-Focused GENIUS Act Is Beginning of the End for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital. “The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday. “Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players. He noted that banking groups tried to “protect their profits” in mid-August by calling on regulators to close a so-called loophole that may allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yields on stablecoins through their affiliates. Source: Tushar Jain The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders of the token but doesn’t explicitly extend the ban to crypto exchanges or affiliated businesses, potentially enabling issuers to sidestep the law by offering yields through those partners.  US banking groups are concerned that the wide adoption of yield-bearing stablecoins could undermine the traditional banking system, which relies on banks attracting deposits to fund lending. $6.6 trillion could leave the banking system Mass stablecoin adoption could trigger around $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking system, the US Department of the Treasury estimated in April. “The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy. The corresponding reduction in credit supply means higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households,” the Bank Policy Institute said in August.… The post Stablecoin-Focused GENIUS Act Is Beginning of the End for Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital. “The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday. “Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players. He noted that banking groups tried to “protect their profits” in mid-August by calling on regulators to close a so-called loophole that may allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yields on stablecoins through their affiliates. Source: Tushar Jain The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders of the token but doesn’t explicitly extend the ban to crypto exchanges or affiliated businesses, potentially enabling issuers to sidestep the law by offering yields through those partners.  US banking groups are concerned that the wide adoption of yield-bearing stablecoins could undermine the traditional banking system, which relies on banks attracting deposits to fund lending. $6.6 trillion could leave the banking system Mass stablecoin adoption could trigger around $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking system, the US Department of the Treasury estimated in April. “The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy. The corresponding reduction in credit supply means higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households,” the Bank Policy Institute said in August.…

Stablecoin-Focused GENIUS Act Is Beginning of the End for Banks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:02
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.01647-9.70%
COM
COM$0.004982-1.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09218+0.08%

The stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act, which was enacted in July, will trigger an exodus of deposits from traditional bank accounts into higher-yield stablecoins, according to the co-founder of Multicoin Capital.

“The GENIUS Bill is the beginning of the end for banks’ ability to rip off their retail depositors with minimal interest,” Multicoin Capital’s co-founder and managing partner, Tushar Jain, posted to X on Saturday.

“Post Genius Bill, I expect the big tech giants with mega distribution (Meta, Google, Apple, etc) to start competing with banks for retail deposits,” Jain added, arguing that they would offer better stablecoin yields with a better user experience for instant settlement and 24/7 payments over traditional banking players.

He noted that banking groups tried to “protect their profits” in mid-August by calling on regulators to close a so-called loophole that may allow stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yields on stablecoins through their affiliates.

Source: Tushar Jain

The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from offering interest or yield to holders of the token but doesn’t explicitly extend the ban to crypto exchanges or affiliated businesses, potentially enabling issuers to sidestep the law by offering yields through those partners. 

US banking groups are concerned that the wide adoption of yield-bearing stablecoins could undermine the traditional banking system, which relies on banks attracting deposits to fund lending.

$6.6 trillion could leave the banking system

Mass stablecoin adoption could trigger around $6.6 trillion in deposit outflows from the traditional banking system, the US Department of the Treasury estimated in April.

“The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy. The corresponding reduction in credit supply means higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households,” the Bank Policy Institute said in August.

To stay competitive, “banks are going to have to pay more interest to depositors,” Jain said, adding that “their earnings will significantly suffer as a result.”

Stablecoins offer users up to 10X more interest

The average interest rate for US savings accounts is 0.40%, and in Europe, the average rate on savings accounts is 0.25%, Patrick Collison, CEO of online payments platform Stripe, said last week.

Meanwhile, rates for Tether (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) on the borrowing and lending platform Aave currently stand at 4.02% and 3.69%, respectively.

Big Tech companies are reportedly exploring stablecoins

Jain’s bet on the Big Tech giants follows a Fortune report in June stating that Apple, Google, Airbnb, and X were among the top companies exploring issuing stablecoins to lower fees and improve cross-border payments. There haven’t been any further developments since. 

Related: All currencies will be stablecoins by 2030: Tether co-founder

The stablecoin market currently sits at $308.3 billion, led by USDT and USDC at $177 billion and $75.2 billion, CoinGecko data shows.

The Treasury Department predicts the stablecoin market cap will boom another 566% to reach $2 trillion by 2028.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in stablecoin fight

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/genius-act-end-banks-ripping-off-customers?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,611.20
$103,611.20$103,611.20

-2.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.79
$3,497.79$3,497.79

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.73
$160.73$160.73

-3.60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2593
$2.2593$2.2593

-2.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16219
$0.16219$0.16219

-2.85%