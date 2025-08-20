Stablecoin Giant Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines As Strategic Advisor For US Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:59
Threshold
T$0.01591-3.80%
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005298-10.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.688-4.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10033-2.14%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016956-11.23%
Ripple CEO Claims US Government Is Obviously Going After USDT; Tether’s Ardoino Claps Back

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Tether, the crypto firm behind the USDT stablecoin, has hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director, Bo Hines, as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and U.S. strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s largest financial market.

Bo Hines Joins Tether As U.S. Strategy Advisor

According to a Tuesday announcement, Hines will collaborate with Tether’s leadership team to “shape and execute the company’s U.S. market entry.” This will include “cultivating constructive relationships” with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino postulated in a statement. “His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world.”

Tether issues the crypto industry’s largest stablecoin, USDT, which currently boasts a circulating supply of over $167 billion, CoinGecko data shows.

What Hines’ Appointment Means For Tether

Hines previously served in President Donald Trump’s administration, only leaving the post in early August after seven months. During his tenure, he worked on projects to promote digital asset innovation, including plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. 

AdvertisementFollow ZyCrypto On Google News

&nbsp

Under his leadership, the White House Crypto Council published a comprehensive report proposing a regulatory action plan for crypto assets in the US — which pundits criticised for not providing more details on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

“During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Hines stated.

“I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment, helping to deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market — one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system,” Hines added.

The move comes as Tether has shared plans to enter the U.S. market and comply with new federal laws for stablecoins under the newly passed GENIUS stablecoin Act. Paolo Ardoino earlier hinted at plans to introduce a U.S.-specific stablecoin. They will also ensure its flagship USDT remains fully compliant under the “foreign issuer” pathway of the GENIUS legislation.

The stablecoin behemoth has already reinvested roughly $5 billion in the US economy. Hines’ appointment seeks to “reinforce” this commitment and alignment to the US market, the Tuesday announcement noted.


Ads by Cointraffic

Source: https://zycrypto.com/stablecoin-giant-tether-taps-ex-white-house-crypto-council-head-bo-hines-as-strategic-advisor-for-us-strategy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 73FtSU sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs, with a transaction amount of approximately US$2.3 million. This batch of coins
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+23.56%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:09
Share
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Cardano (ADA) price hovers around $0.54 on Monday, after falling nearly 15% last week, as tensions in the Middle East escalated following the US attack on Iran. This double-digit correction triggered a wave of liquidation, wiping out a total of nearly $17 million in long positions last week.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,252.52-2.89%
Cardano
ADA$0.8577-7.76%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02599-4.90%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/23 13:20
Share
Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Ex-Animoca exec had his crypto wallets drained after downloading a fake Zoom update during a phishing attack linked to North Korean hacking group Lazarus. Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner at Hypersphere and ex-Animoca Brands exec, revealed in a post on…
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004207+1.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 16:13
Share

Trending News

More

A whale sold 2.18 million FARTCOINs and made a profit of about $251,000

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA profit-taking and dormant wallet activity rise as BTC dips below $100K

Ex-Animoca exec loses life savings in Zoom hack tied to Lazarus

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion