Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $280 Billion, Solana’s Stablecoin Hits $12 Billion 15-Week High

The total market capitalization of stablecoins has reached a new all-time high of $280 billion, according to data from DefiLlama

The total market capitalization of stablecoins has reached a new all-time high of $280 billion, according to data from DefiLlama. This milestone marks the first time the stablecoin supply has surpassed this level. Additionally, Solana’s stablecoin market capitalization has risen above $12 billion, reaching a 15-week peak. The increase in stablecoin liquidity reflects growing market activity and investor interest in these digital assets.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.