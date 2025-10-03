ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion in capitalization for the first time, according to DeFiLlama data. Tether (USDT) is in the lead with a $176.25 billion market capitalization, making up 58.44% of the market, followed by Circle’s USDC with over $74 billion. Falling in third place is Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe with a $14.83 billion implementation. Despite strong growth, USDT and USDC have lost over 5% of market share combined since October 2024. Their dominance has dipped from 91.6% in March 2024 to 83.6% today, and this is due to changes in the stablecoins market. Total market capitalization of stablecoins: Source: DeFiLlama. Decline of the stablecoin duopoly Industry analyst Nic Carter called the drop “the end of the stablecoin duopoly.” He highlighted competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and new avenues of regulatory access that enable banks to come into the market. Carter said that as yields become an important competitive factor, even issuers outside of the top two stablecoins can attract liquidity by offering better returns. He also pointed out that the GENIUS Act in the United States has opened the door for financial institutions to issue their own stablecoins. According to Carter, no one bank could compete in isolation with Tether, but bank consortia are a credible way forward. He predicted that group-backed stablecoins will possibly become the most viable entrant in the coming years. Major banks have already started preparing to enter. JPMorgan and Citigroup recently announced a joint venture for a stablecoin. In Europe, Dutch lender ING joined UniCredit and seven other banks to work on a stablecoin in euros, compliant with MiCA regulations. The consortium expects to launch in 2026. Such developments indicate a general trend where banks are not mere observers but active players in the stablecoin space. While bank deposit runs are an issue, Carter… The post Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion in capitalization for the first time, according to DeFiLlama data. Tether (USDT) is in the lead with a $176.25 billion market capitalization, making up 58.44% of the market, followed by Circle’s USDC with over $74 billion. Falling in third place is Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe with a $14.83 billion implementation. Despite strong growth, USDT and USDC have lost over 5% of market share combined since October 2024. Their dominance has dipped from 91.6% in March 2024 to 83.6% today, and this is due to changes in the stablecoins market. Total market capitalization of stablecoins: Source: DeFiLlama. Decline of the stablecoin duopoly Industry analyst Nic Carter called the drop “the end of the stablecoin duopoly.” He highlighted competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and new avenues of regulatory access that enable banks to come into the market. Carter said that as yields become an important competitive factor, even issuers outside of the top two stablecoins can attract liquidity by offering better returns. He also pointed out that the GENIUS Act in the United States has opened the door for financial institutions to issue their own stablecoins. According to Carter, no one bank could compete in isolation with Tether, but bank consortia are a credible way forward. He predicted that group-backed stablecoins will possibly become the most viable entrant in the coming years. Major banks have already started preparing to enter. JPMorgan and Citigroup recently announced a joint venture for a stablecoin. In Europe, Dutch lender ING joined UniCredit and seven other banks to work on a stablecoin in euros, compliant with MiCA regulations. The consortium expects to launch in 2026. Such developments indicate a general trend where banks are not mere observers but active players in the stablecoin space. While bank deposit runs are an issue, Carter…

Stablecoin market cap surpasses $300B as USDT, USDC lead growth

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 18:23
Capverse
CAP$0.1033-1.41%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
COM
COM$0.004982-1.58%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9994--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%

The stablecoin market has surpassed $300 billion in capitalization for the first time, according to DeFiLlama data. Tether (USDT) is in the lead with a $176.25 billion market capitalization, making up 58.44% of the market, followed by Circle’s USDC with over $74 billion. Falling in third place is Ethena’s yield-bearing USDe with a $14.83 billion implementation.

Despite strong growth, USDT and USDC have lost over 5% of market share combined since October 2024. Their dominance has dipped from 91.6% in March 2024 to 83.6% today, and this is due to changes in the stablecoins market.

Total market capitalization of stablecoins: Source: DeFiLlama.

Decline of the stablecoin duopoly

Industry analyst Nic Carter called the drop “the end of the stablecoin duopoly.” He highlighted competition from yield-bearing stablecoins and new avenues of regulatory access that enable banks to come into the market.

Carter said that as yields become an important competitive factor, even issuers outside of the top two stablecoins can attract liquidity by offering better returns. He also pointed out that the GENIUS Act in the United States has opened the door for financial institutions to issue their own stablecoins.

According to Carter, no one bank could compete in isolation with Tether, but bank consortia are a credible way forward. He predicted that group-backed stablecoins will possibly become the most viable entrant in the coming years.

Major banks have already started preparing to enter. JPMorgan and Citigroup recently announced a joint venture for a stablecoin. In Europe, Dutch lender ING joined UniCredit and seven other banks to work on a stablecoin in euros, compliant with MiCA regulations. The consortium expects to launch in 2026.

Such developments indicate a general trend where banks are not mere observers but active players in the stablecoin space. While bank deposit runs are an issue, Carter and other analysts believe institutions will come to embrace issuance for strategic purposes.

Citigroup projects $4 trillion market by 2030

Citigroup has revised its stablecoin forecast, estimating a market of $4 trillion by 2030, as reported by Cryptopolitan. Its revised forecast elevates the “base case” estimate to $1.9 trillion and the “bull case” to $4 trillion, both from previous estimates.

Citigroup analysts say stablecoins will not erode the banking industry but will integrate into it. They envision that stablecoins will work alongside tokenized deposits to reinvent payments and capital markets infrastructure. The report is in stark contrast to the alarms some regulators have sounded, arguing that integration, not disruption, will characterize the future of banking and stablecoins.

Stablecoins have also received political support in the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that they contribute to the dollar’s global role by improving access to the dollar. The administration of President Donald Trump has sought to maintain U.S. dominance over digital assets by adopting stablecoins as part of its approach.

Following the GENIUS Act, countries outside the U.S. are also looking at issuing stablecoins. Governments view them as a means to extend the international circulation of their national currencies in foreign exchange markets.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days – normally $100/mo.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/stablecoin-market-cap-surpasses-300b/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,633.76
$103,633.76$103,633.76

-1.99%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.51
$3,497.51$3,497.51

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.71
$160.71$160.71

-3.61%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2598
$2.2598$2.2598

-2.88%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16214
$0.16214$0.16214

-2.88%