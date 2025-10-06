ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Stablecoin Market Momentum continues this week, with on-chain dollars expanding across exchanges and DeFi protocols.Stablecoin Market Momentum continues this week, with on-chain dollars expanding across exchanges and DeFi protocols.

Stablecoin Market Momentum: USDT Dominance, USDC Share and USDe

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/06 15:07
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001+0.02%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9994--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000683-11.64%
stablecoin market cap

Stablecoin Market Momentum continues this week, with on-chain dollars expanding across exchanges and DeFi protocols. As of 05 October 2025, the total market sits near $302 billion with weekly inflows around $6.155 billion.

Why did the stablecoin market cap, weekly inflows and circulating supply rise this week?

Analysts note renewed demand from traders and institutions seeking on‑chain dollars, with minting activity rising and inflows lifting the overall stablecoin market cap. Short‑term liquidity tightened on major venues, affecting both traditional trading desks and DeFi strategies. The week’s shift appears connected to broad risk‑on sentiment and ongoing liquidity provision across centralized and decentralized venues.

Reports place weekly inflows at about $6.155 billion, a figure derived from on‑chain aggregators and exchange receipts and marked as unverified. Our newsroom methods cross‑check order‑book snapshots and flag mint‑and‑deposit activity across three regional exchanges. In our assessment, these flows—visible in short on‑chain timeframes—align with the reported inflows and help explain the liquidity swing. Readers should verify issuer attestations and exchange statements before treating these numbers as settled.

How do USDT market dominance, USDC share and USDe stablecoin supply compare?

USDT continues to lead circulation and liquidity. USDC has been gaining institutional traction through custody workflows and regulatory narratives. Early data point to new, though still unverified, issuance of alternatives such as USDe.

Did USDe stablecoin supply, weekly inflows and market cap dynamics drive the move?

Yes. The issuance of alternatives appeared to support the week’s expansion, while inflows concentrated on exchanges and DeFi protocols, boosting the on‑chain liquidity footprint and contributing to the broader stablecoin market cap.

What does the shift mean for stablecoin circulating supply, market cap and market stability?

Higher demand increased the stablecoin circulating supply, which can deepen markets and reduce slippage for large trades. At the same time, rapid minting could raise concentration risk and counterparty exposure. Market participants should watch on‑chain metrics and issuer disclosures closely.

  • Total market: ~$302 billion
  • Weekly inflows: ~$6.155 billion 
  • Top movers: USDT, USDC, USDe 

What are the risks: USDT market dominance, USDC market share and concentration?

Warning: Rapid growth can hide concentration and counterparty exposure risks. Regulatory shifts may alter issuance dynamics quickly. Investors should review issuer transparency, reserve backing and redemption mechanics before making large allocations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004973-0.65%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-5.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-3.37%
MANTRA
OM$0.09209-4.53%
OP
OP$0.3592-5.24%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.01493-27.62%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006644-7.29%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,623.50
$103,623.50$103,623.50

-2.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,497.52
$3,497.52$3,497.52

-2.54%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.64
$160.64$160.64

-3.65%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2591
$2.2591$2.2591

-2.91%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16211
$0.16211$0.16211

-2.90%