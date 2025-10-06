Stablecoin Market Momentum: USDT Dominance, USDC Share and USDe

Stablecoin Market Momentum continues this week, with on-chain dollars expanding across exchanges and DeFi protocols. As of 05 October 2025, the total market sits near $302 billion with weekly inflows around $6.155 billion.

Why did the stablecoin market cap, weekly inflows and circulating supply rise this week?

Analysts note renewed demand from traders and institutions seeking on‑chain dollars, with minting activity rising and inflows lifting the overall stablecoin market cap. Short‑term liquidity tightened on major venues, affecting both traditional trading desks and DeFi strategies. The week’s shift appears connected to broad risk‑on sentiment and ongoing liquidity provision across centralized and decentralized venues.

Reports place weekly inflows at about $6.155 billion, a figure derived from on‑chain aggregators and exchange receipts and marked as unverified. Our newsroom methods cross‑check order‑book snapshots and flag mint‑and‑deposit activity across three regional exchanges. In our assessment, these flows—visible in short on‑chain timeframes—align with the reported inflows and help explain the liquidity swing. Readers should verify issuer attestations and exchange statements before treating these numbers as settled.

How do USDT market dominance, USDC share and USDe stablecoin supply compare?

USDT continues to lead circulation and liquidity. USDC has been gaining institutional traction through custody workflows and regulatory narratives. Early data point to new, though still unverified, issuance of alternatives such as USDe.

Did USDe stablecoin supply, weekly inflows and market cap dynamics drive the move?

Yes. The issuance of alternatives appeared to support the week’s expansion, while inflows concentrated on exchanges and DeFi protocols, boosting the on‑chain liquidity footprint and contributing to the broader stablecoin market cap.

What does the shift mean for stablecoin circulating supply, market cap and market stability?

Higher demand increased the stablecoin circulating supply, which can deepen markets and reduce slippage for large trades. At the same time, rapid minting could raise concentration risk and counterparty exposure. Market participants should watch on‑chain metrics and issuer disclosures closely.

Total market: ~$302 billion

What are the risks: USDT market dominance, USDC market share and concentration?

Warning: Rapid growth can hide concentration and counterparty exposure risks. Regulatory shifts may alter issuance dynamics quickly. Investors should review issuer transparency, reserve backing and redemption mechanics before making large allocations.