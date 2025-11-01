ExchangeDEX+
Stablecoin News: AllUnity Expands Euro Stablecoin EURAU Across Multiple Blockchains via Chainlink

2025/11/01
AllUnity’s EURAU stablecoin is now expanding rapidly. Specifically, the euro-backed currency uses Chainlink’s CCIP for vital cross-chain transfers.

AllUnity’s euro-backed stablecoin, EURAU, is expanding rapidly. This is a partnership between Deutsche Bank and DWS. In the process, the stablecoin will have a connection to Chainlink’s cross-chain infrastructure. Hence, this partnership will significantly improve interoperability. Further, this complex growth involves a number of blockchain networks. This move is a major step towards institutional adoption.

EURAU Stablecoin Utilizes CCIP for Zero-Slippage Transfers

According to a Thursday press release, EURAU will use Chainlink’s CCIP. Specifically, CCIP refers to Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol. Thus, the powerful protocol can connect to numerous major chains in a short time. Moreover, the integration covers Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Base. Besides, it also incorporates Optimism, Polygon, and Solana. Finally, the company is also planning to expand EURAU. Finally, this extension will be focused on the Canton Network in the future.

Chainlink successfully collaborated with AllUnity. Therefore, the main aim is to extend the MiCA-compliant EURAU. As a result, the integration makes EURAU accessible on a large number of platforms. Specifically, it will allow zero-slippage, seamless transfers. Furthermore, this dramatically opens important institutional-grade interoperability. As a result, the transfer significantly boosts the sales power of the emerging digital asset industry in Europe.

Specifically, EURAU is a stablecoin that is entirely backed by euros. Moreover, it is very compliant with the MiCA regulation in the EU. As a result, AllUnity was able to obtain its e-money institution license. The most important license was issued by the German regulator BaFin. Furthermore, this much-needed approval was issued in early July 2025. Indeed, AllUnity is also an effective joint venture. Investors include DWS, Flow Traders, and Galaxy.

As a stablecoin, EURAU is formally pegged to the euro. Therefore, it is always in the exact ratio of 1:1. As such, the coin will have the best chance of achieving a perfectly stable value. Thus, its value will be fixed in relation to the euro. On the contrary side, this avoids the kind of drastic changes that other cryptocurrencies are experiencing.

DWS and Deutsche Bank Backing Bolsters Institutional Trust

CCIP is Chainlink’s secure data architecture. Specifically, it rigorously mediates the transfer of data and tokens. In addition, it also handles messages across different blockchain networks. As a result, the Chainlink acts as an inter-blockchain communication service. Therefore, Smart contracts on different chains can communicate aptly. In the end, they can communicate with assets or applications in different networks.

AllUnity’s firm focus on Europe is a testament to its powerful German support. Specifically, the basic partnership is between Deutsche Bank and DWS. Thus, these founding companies have significant resources. For instance, DWS has assets under management of EUR 1.01 trillion. In addition to this, Deutsche Bank has around $1.647 trillion of its current balance sheet. Thus, this huge financial power significantly endorses the reliability of the stablecoin.

In the beginning of July, AllUnity got its very important license. Specifically, this license was issued by the German authority BaFin. Therefore, the successful issuance of the EURAU stablecoin by the company is possible. Furthermore, the issuance is compliant with the robust MiCA framework. In the end, full compliance went into effect at the end of July. Therefore, it is important that this regulatory certainty is made available to the institutionalisation of cryptocurrencies in Europe, and instill confidence in the public.

