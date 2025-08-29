Stablecoin Startup M0 Secures $40M Series B Funding Round

TLDR

M0 raised $40 million in Series B funding led by Polychain Capital and Ribbit Capital

The startup has now raised almost $100 million total since launching in 2023

M0 builds infrastructure for stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens across different blockchains

The platform will support MetaMask’s new mUSD stablecoin launching later this year

Stablecoin market cap has more than doubled in 2025 to exceed $289 billion

Switzerland-based stablecoin platform M0 announced it raised $40 million in Series B funding on Thursday. The round was led by Polychain Capital and Ribbit Capital.

The funding round included participation from Endeavor Catalyst fund and existing investors Pantera and Bain Capital Crypto. M0 has now raised almost $100 million in total capital since its establishment in 2023.

M0 declined to disclose its valuation in the latest funding round. The company is building infrastructure that allows stablecoin issuers to deploy tokens without creating their own software for cross-chain transfers.

The startup separates stablecoin reserve management from programmability in its platform design. Regulated entities manage the cash and U.S. Treasury assets backing the stablecoins while developers use M0’s tools to control token creation and movement.

Growing Platform Usage

M0’s platform surpassed $300 million in aggregate supply in July 2025. This represents more than double the platform’s supply from January of the same year.

The company focuses on application-specific stablecoins rather than general-purpose tokens. CEO and co-founder Luca Prosperi describes the project’s goal as building “the layer zero of money.”

M0 will support the launch of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin on its platform. The self-custodial wallet announced plans to debut its dollar-pegged token on Ethereum and layer-2 network Linea later this year.

Other projects building on M0’s platform include token protocol Noble and stablecoin protocol Usual. Gaming operating system Playtron and payments firm KAST also use the infrastructure.

Market Expansion

The stablecoin market has experienced rapid growth in 2025. Total market capitalization exceeded $289 billion this month, more than doubling from the start of the year.

This growth follows the passage of stablecoin regulation in the United States. The GENIUS Act became law last month, providing regulatory clarity for the sector.

Venture capital firms have increased investments in stablecoin projects throughout 2025. M0’s funding round represents one of the larger Series B rounds in the space this year.

Infrastructure Partnerships

Stablecoin platform Bridge was integrated into M0’s network as its first U.S.-regulated issuer earlier this month. Stripe acquired Bridge for $1.1 billion in 2024.

Bridge will provide licensing and monitoring services for mUSD in addition to reserve management. Other firms can access Bridge’s services by issuing stablecoins through M0’s platform.

M0’s approach allows traditional fintech companies to control their digital dollar infrastructure. The platform aims to move beyond simple white-labeling models used by other stablecoin providers.

The post Stablecoin Startup M0 Secures $40M Series B Funding Round appeared first on CoinCentral.