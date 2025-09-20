The post Stablecoin startups attract record funding as supply seen to hit $1 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin startups have attracted funding of $537 million so far, up from $84 million in 2024. Some analysts have attributed the growth to a favourable regulatory framework and new startups from the fintech and banking sectors.  Hong Kong-based OSL Group led in the latest round of funding after securing $300 million in July through equity financing. Circle and Figure cumulatively drive the total funds raised in the sector this year above $2.4 billion. Other notable startups included Rain, Agora Finance, and RD Technologies, with $58 million, $50 million, and $40 million raised in July and August. Stablecoin funding surges past $2.4B as OSL Group leads the growth According to Defi Llama data, Stablecoins’ total market cap so far stands at $291.826 billion, a positive 4% change over the past seven days, with USDT leading in dominance with 58% market share. Circle’s USDC follows closely with a market cap of $73.981b, dominating approximately 25% of the market. Ethena USDe and DAI have maintained the third and fourth positions, respectively, reflecting a heightened competition in the sector.  With stablecoin supply now over $290 billion, Coinbase analysts have forecasted that the supply will surpass $1 trillion by 2028. Anna Strebl, CEO of Confirmo, a stablecoin payments platform, commented that there’s just a buzz around stablecoins, noting that access to capital has become easier. She added that the trend is not unfair hype. Some analysts have also attributed the growth to favourable regulatory frameworks in the U.S. following the passage of key legislative changes. President Donald Trump has been pro-crypto and digital assets since he took office and has signed several bills into law that have helped streamline the digital asset ecosystem in the country. In July, he signed the GENIUS Act into law, a bill described by industry leaders as a turning point… The post Stablecoin startups attract record funding as supply seen to hit $1 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin startups have attracted funding of $537 million so far, up from $84 million in 2024. Some analysts have attributed the growth to a favourable regulatory framework and new startups from the fintech and banking sectors.  Hong Kong-based OSL Group led in the latest round of funding after securing $300 million in July through equity financing. Circle and Figure cumulatively drive the total funds raised in the sector this year above $2.4 billion. Other notable startups included Rain, Agora Finance, and RD Technologies, with $58 million, $50 million, and $40 million raised in July and August. Stablecoin funding surges past $2.4B as OSL Group leads the growth According to Defi Llama data, Stablecoins’ total market cap so far stands at $291.826 billion, a positive 4% change over the past seven days, with USDT leading in dominance with 58% market share. Circle’s USDC follows closely with a market cap of $73.981b, dominating approximately 25% of the market. Ethena USDe and DAI have maintained the third and fourth positions, respectively, reflecting a heightened competition in the sector.  With stablecoin supply now over $290 billion, Coinbase analysts have forecasted that the supply will surpass $1 trillion by 2028. Anna Strebl, CEO of Confirmo, a stablecoin payments platform, commented that there’s just a buzz around stablecoins, noting that access to capital has become easier. She added that the trend is not unfair hype. Some analysts have also attributed the growth to favourable regulatory frameworks in the U.S. following the passage of key legislative changes. President Donald Trump has been pro-crypto and digital assets since he took office and has signed several bills into law that have helped streamline the digital asset ecosystem in the country. In July, he signed the GENIUS Act into law, a bill described by industry leaders as a turning point…

Stablecoin startups attract record funding as supply seen to hit $1 trillion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 03:58
1
1$0.010263-13.01%
Union
U$0.014146-3.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.446-1.07%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00179628-8.46%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.96-2.40%

Stablecoin startups have attracted funding of $537 million so far, up from $84 million in 2024. Some analysts have attributed the growth to a favourable regulatory framework and new startups from the fintech and banking sectors. 

Hong Kong-based OSL Group led in the latest round of funding after securing $300 million in July through equity financing. Circle and Figure cumulatively drive the total funds raised in the sector this year above $2.4 billion. Other notable startups included Rain, Agora Finance, and RD Technologies, with $58 million, $50 million, and $40 million raised in July and August.

Stablecoin funding surges past $2.4B as OSL Group leads the growth

According to Defi Llama data, Stablecoins’ total market cap so far stands at $291.826 billion, a positive 4% change over the past seven days, with USDT leading in dominance with 58% market share. Circle’s USDC follows closely with a market cap of $73.981b, dominating approximately 25% of the market. Ethena USDe and DAI have maintained the third and fourth positions, respectively, reflecting a heightened competition in the sector. 

With stablecoin supply now over $290 billion, Coinbase analysts have forecasted that the supply will surpass $1 trillion by 2028. Anna Strebl, CEO of Confirmo, a stablecoin payments platform, commented that there’s just a buzz around stablecoins, noting that access to capital has become easier. She added that the trend is not unfair hype.

Some analysts have also attributed the growth to favourable regulatory frameworks in the U.S. following the passage of key legislative changes. President Donald Trump has been pro-crypto and digital assets since he took office and has signed several bills into law that have helped streamline the digital asset ecosystem in the country. In July, he signed the GENIUS Act into law, a bill described by industry leaders as a turning point for legitimacy. 

Cryptopolitan covered the story, noting Trump’s remarks that the GENIUS Act could be perhaps the greatest revolution in financial technology.

Ron Tarter, CEO of MNEE, said that it was basically a green light for corporate America.

Stablecoin expansion faces pushback, especially from banks

DefiLlama classifies Circle as a centralized finance firm and Figure as an honest world asset company. However, both are issuers of stablecoins and were classified among major capital raisers this year. Circle secured $1 billion through its IPO offering in June. Circle’s stock price is currently trading at $139.92, down by 0.02%. 

Startups and new entrants from fintech and banking sectors, such as Stripe, have also posed a challenge for established issuers like Circle and Tether. Stripe disclosed that it’s pursuing a stablecoin network technology called Tempo with Paradigm. Cryptopolitan reported last month that Tempo will improve the current challenges in global payments, including delays and higher fees associated with traditional banking systems. Tempo, a blockchain network enabling instant, low-cost cross-border payments, will operate as open-source and be integrated with TradFi and DeFi ecosystems. 

Reuters revealed that Société Générale hinted in June that it would introduce its own dollar-pegged stablecoin while JPMorgan introduced the JMPD. U.S. banks such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup hinted they are pursuing similar projects. 

Evgeny Yurtaev, co-founder and CEO of Zerion, revealed that stablecoins are the building blocks of digital finance, adding that they turn dollars from passive storage into assets that both earn and settle value. 

The expansion in the Stablecoin market has also met obstacles and pushbacks, especially from the banking sector. Banking lobby groups have signed petitions against the GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, citing unfair advantage and a potential loss of $6 trillion in deposits from lenders. The argument noted that while banks may issue stablecoins, they are prohibited from paying interest to holders, unlike crypto firms. 

If you’re reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/stablecoin-startups-attract-record/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally