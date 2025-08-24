Stablecoin Supply Doubles In 2024, Surging Past $270 Billion

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:01
The stablecoin market has noticed a massive growth in 2024, with total supply more than doubling since January. According to recent data, stablecoin circulation has increased from $130 billion at the start of the year to around $270 billion today, highlighting their rising role in global crypto markets.

Ethereum, Tron, and Solana Dominate the Stablecoin Market

In this scenario, Ethereum ($ETH) and Tron ($TRX) maintain their position as the powerhouses of this expansion as both are jointly hosting almost 90% of the total stablecoin supply. In whole fluctuation, Solana ($SOL) has secured a solid position as the third-largest chain, with more than $10 billion in stablecoins supplied on its network.

Almost 4 top companies have hosted about 96% of the stablecoin market of all stablecoins. All the stablecoins that are seen in the market are basically products of these 4 companies. Tether, a leading private stablecoin issuer company, and Circle, a publicly listed company, have stablecoins $USDT and $USDC, respectively, while Ethena and Sky stablecoins which are decentralized autonomous organizations.

USD Dominates Tokenized Currency Market over EUR

As usual, USD is at the top of the list in the most widely accepted tokenized currency; this thing maintains its powerful influence in digital finance. Amazingly, not a single EUR-designated stablecoin has fallen into the top 20 by supply, emphasizing the USD’s unparalleled position in the stablecoin market. It makes it nearly unbeatable.

The increasing demand for stablecoins on a time-to-time basis means stablecoins are consolidating their standard as a fundamental of crypto liquidity, trading, and real-world settlement. Increasing demand in 2024 could be a landmark point for stablecoins, merging traditional finance with blockchain-based economies at an extraordinary scale.

Crypto journalist with years of experience providing in-depth analysis and news on blockchain and decentralized finance. With a keen eye for detail, Shahzaib delivers insightful articles that explore the latest trends, market movements, and innovations within the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. His work focuses on educating readers while offering expert commentary on the evolving landscape of digital assets, DeFi protocols, and the broader impact of blockchain technology.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/stablecoin-supply-doubles-in-2024-surging-past-270-billion/

