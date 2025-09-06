Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply has reached a new milestone of $172.2 billion, driven by increased minting from major issuers like USDC and USDT. This record highlights Ethereum’s growing dominance in the stablecoin market, supporting more trading, lending, and DeFi activities on its network. Strong regulatory clarity and rising institutional interest have further propelled this growth, cementing Ethereum’s role as a central hub in the evolving crypto economy and a key driver of digital finance innovation.

