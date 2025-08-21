Stablecoins Could Boost U.S. Payment System Efficiency

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 09:07
Stablecoins have become the new focus of attention by the Federal Reserve, major U.S. banks, and China. It indicates that they have gained substantial popularity in the global finance discussions.

Fed Recognizes the Efficiency of Stablecoins and Impact of GENIUS Act

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest meeting of the Federal Reserve have shown that the stablecoins have become a part of a formal policy discourse. Participants also analyzed the current developments regarding payment stablecoins and what it means to the financial system. The comments highlighted that these coins could improve the efficiency of payments while also creating new dynamics for Treasury markets and banking regulation.

The FOMC minutes underscored the Fed’s priority on fighting inflation and addressed the growing role of payment stablecoins. Participants said stablecoins could streamline transactions and reduce friction in the broader payment infrastructure.

Fed Warns of Stablecoins Threats to Treasury Markets and Banking

Besides the positives, members also raised certain concerns. As noticed by members, stablecoins can hugely boosting assets that strengthen their value, especially U.S. Treasury securities. Other respondents emphasized that there’s need to pay increasing attention to the role they play when it comes to systemic risks.

The minutes also raised concerns over the possible effects of these coins on the banking industry and financial stability. Maturity mismatches, roll-over risk, management of these coins’ reserves are some issues that continue to dominate debates.

This is one of the most direct recognitions of this digital asset category by Fed to date. The recent discussions of payment stablecoins in the FOMC is an indication of their increasing significance to the U.S. financial system. For crypto markets, the recognition represents another step toward institutional integration of blockchain-based money.

Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store, drew attention to the development on social media. He highlighted the Fed’s statement that “payment stablecoins could help improve the efficiency of the payment system.” His post underscored how serious policymakers are about the growing role of digital dollars in financial infrastructure.

U.S Banks and China Are Embracing Stablecoins As A Strategic Objective Reshaping Global Finance

Stablecoins are transforming the financial system, especially as banks and governments hasten their adoption. In the U.S., the OCC has allowed community banks to collaborate with Stablecoin issuers. Also, China is considering yuan-based stablecoins to increase the currency’s power and possibly rival the U.S. dollar.

This month, a roadmap will be reviewed by the State Council, with Hong Kong and Shanghai being in the first line of potential rollouts. This is a substantial policy reversal compared to the bans on crypto by Beijing in the past.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Source: https://coingape.com/stablecoins-could-boost-u-s-payment-system-efficiency/

