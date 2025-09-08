Stablecoins find product-market fit as $250B a day now in sight and Wall Street knows it

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 18:54
RealLink
REAL$0.0616+1.18%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00200573+1.22%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016248-3.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.010684-1.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00687-1.57%
FIT
FIT$0.00004612-1.51%

Stablecoins are finally reaching product market fit in the West. While stablecoins have found considerable usage and impact throughout the developing world, the US, UK, and Europe have lagged behind in terms of true market adoption due to unclear regulations and the strength of the existing digital payments infrastructure, especially in Europe and the UK.

Now, though, in 2025, Congress enacted the GENIUS Act in July, and Stripe and Paradigm introduced Tempo, a payments-focused chain, in early September.

The new law installs the first federal license regime for dollar-pegged tokens, and Stripe’s partner Paradigm describes Tempo as a stablecoin-first network designed for payroll, remittances, marketplace payouts, and machine-to-machine use cases.

Per Latham & Watkins and WilmerHale briefings, GENIUS forces full-reserve backing in cash and short-dated Treasuries, monthly reserve disclosures, and makes licensed payment stablecoins non-securities under federal law, while vesting oversight in bank regulators and the OCC for nonbanks.

The statute bars issuers from paying interest to holders, yet the market is testing a “rewards” construct at distribution venues, creating a policy fault line flagged by WIRED and banking trade groups like the Bank Policy Institute and ABA Banking Journal. There is a superpriority for holders in issuer bankruptcies, a change that protects redemptions but could constrain reorganizations.

McKinsey pegs current real-world stablecoin activity at roughly $20 to $30 billion per day and outlines a path to at least $250 billion within three years as merchant acceptance and B2B payouts scale on low-fee rails.

The same work cites sub-penny, second-finality transfers on Solana as a reference cost-speed benchmark. Visa and Mastercard, meanwhile, have moved settlement deeper into their stacks: Visa added EURC and new chains in July, and Mastercard opened USDC and EURC settlement to acquirers across EEMEA in August.

Stablecoin adoption

A simple S-curve for acceptance and payouts puts the next 12–36 months into focus. Start with U.S. carded purchase volume of about $11.9 trillion in 2024 and total merchant processing fees of $187.2 billion, an average of around 1.57 percent, per the Nilson Report and CSP Daily News.

If 5 percent of that spend migrates to stablecoin checkout at a 10-basis-point all-in cost, annual merchant savings approach $8.8 billion. Under a lighter 2-basis-point network fee, 10 percent migration would free more than $17 billion annually. These figures ignore latency and FX benefits, which matter for cross-border.

On the float side, Treasury market math frames issuer economics under the interest ban. With three-month bill yields near 4 percent, a two-trillion-dollar stablecoin float by 2028, a scenario referenced in Treasury’s TBAC materials and policy coverage, would throw off roughly $80 billion in gross yield on reserves.

Because issuers cannot pay interest directly, that yield funds compliance, operations, and partner incentives, while “rewards” programs at exchanges test how much, if any, gets shared with end users. The net interest margin captured by issuers, therefore, ranges widely, but even a 25 to 50 percent capture implies $20 to $40 billion annually if the float reaches two trillion.

Stablecoin revenue projections

Throughput projections anchor the network side. At $250 billion per day by 2028, annualized settlement volume would exceed $90 trillion.

A 1 to 3 basis-point network take would translate to $9 to $27 billion in yearly L1 or L2 revenue, while 10 basis points would imply about $91 billion, though open-ledger payment fees today cluster near the low single-basis-point range given sub-penny per-transfer costs referenced by McKinsey and Visa’s Solana technical work.

That gap leaves room for value capture to accrue through account abstraction, fraud controls, and compliance services rather than raw transaction fees.

Winners and losers will depend on regulatory fit, fiat coverage, and enterprise integrations. USDC and EURC stand to gain from network and card-scheme settlement hooks that already exist, with PYUSD positioned at the wallet edge for consumer payouts.

Bank-issued tokens could attract B2B settlement where treasury teams want same-day cash accounting with bank guarantees, although cross-border coverage and developer tooling remain hurdles.

Tempo’s pitch targets enterprise payment scale with named design partners across AI, banking, and ecommerce. At the same time, Solana and Base have captured growing shares of transfer volume due to cost and tooling, a trend mirrored in Artemis and Chainalysis datasets.

A near-term constraint is fragmentation, which Chainalysis tracks across hundreds of stablecoins, even as top-down flows concentrate in USDT and USDC. Visa and Mastercard continue building integrations.

The big picture

Macro context points to a larger float even without consumer yield. TBAC’s July briefing modeled stablecoin reserve demand, adding to the front-end Treasury buyer base, and the GENIUS reserve rules lock most assets into cash and sub-93-day bills.

With the stablecoin market cap already surpassing $285 billion according to DeFiLlama and with daily utility expanding via card network settlement and on-chain payroll pilots, the float path to the low trillions by the late 2020s no longer rests only on crypto trading cycles.

The ECB’s call for safeguards on foreign stablecoins highlights that global policy will shape where that float sits and which currencies gain share.

The risks remain clear. The rewards workaround is drawing pushback from bank groups like the BPI and National Law Review contributors and could be curtailed in follow-on legislation, changing user-level incentives.

Superpriority for holders in bankruptcy reduces run risk for users yet may harden issuer resolution costs, raising barriers to entry. Compliance for sanctions and AML will add fixed overhead that favors scaled issuers and networks.

Those constraints reinforce why take-rates modeled above should be treated as ranges that compress as competition increases and why enterprise integrations, not raw throughput, will decide margins. Unintended consequences could box out smaller issuers.

The near-term watchlist is straightforward: Visa and Mastercard production rollouts for stablecoin settlement beyond pilots, the first Tempo-driven merchant and payroll flows, and Treasury’s implementing guidance under GENIUS on licensing, disclosures, and reserve composition.

If the McKinsey throughput path holds, the fee math and float math together explain why stablecoins are now competing directly with cards and bank wires on speed and cost, with $250 billion a day in settlement volume squarely in scope by 2028.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/stablecoins-find-product-market-fit-as-250b-a-day-now-in-sight-and-wall-street-knows-it/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The
Startup
STARTUP$0.012-2.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0974+7.98%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001988+1.58%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:06
Share
Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

The post Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network community is on high alert after a moderator flagged a scam wallet linked to multiple thefts of Pi tokens. The exposure comes at a critical time, as the project prepares for a potential second token migration and doubles down on wallet security with fresh upgrades like PassKeys. Scam Wallet Exposed In a …
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+1.33%
Wink
LIKE$0.010674-2.01%
Pi Network
PI$0.34595+0.52%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/08 19:10
Share
Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

Forward Industries has announced a $1.65 billion private placement in cash and stablecoin commitments through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said the financing, one of the largest Solana-focused raises to date, will allow the company to establish a digital asset treasury strategy centered on the Solana blockchain. Existing shareholder C/M Capital Partners also participated in the transaction. Strategic Alliance with Leading Crypto Firms Galaxy Digital will contribute its institutional infrastructure, including trading, lending, and staking services, while Jump Crypto will provide its technical expertise, particularly through initiatives such as Firedancer, a new validator client designed to scale Solana’s performance. Forward Industries stated that this collaboration is designed to help the company generate differentiated returns through staking, lending, and trading activities within the Solana ecosystem. By aligning with these firms, the company seeks to position itself as the leading publicly traded participant in Solana’s growth. Board Leadership and Governance Upon completion of the transaction, Kyle Samani, co-Founder and Managing Partner of Multicoin Capital, will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. Samani has been a vocal proponent of Solana since leading the network’s seed investment in 2018 and has continued to support its development through numerous ecosystem initiatives. He explains that Solana remains undervalued by many market participants, presenting Forward Industries with an opportunity to build an institutional-scale treasury that can deliver outsized returns compared to passive holding. Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy, and Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Jump Crypto, will also join as Board observers. Both executives bring extensive experience in building and investing in Solana-based projects. Their participation is expected to further strengthen Forward Industries’ governance and strategic direction. Advisors and Next Steps Cantor Fitzgerald &amp; Co. has been appointed lead placement agent, with Galaxy Investment Banking acting as co-placement agent and financial advisor. Forward Industries also intends to enter into a services agreement with Galaxy Asset Management to provide ongoing support for its treasury activities. Legal counsel for the transaction includes Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &amp; Flom LLP for Galaxy and DLA Piper LLP for Cantor Fitzgerald. Forward Industries expects to provide additional updates on its Solana treasury strategy and related activities in the near term. With the backing of Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the company aims to build long-term shareholder value by becoming an institutional leader in the rapidly expanding Solana ecosystem
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.07066-25.98%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-3.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/08 19:44
Share

Trending News

More

Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

Pi Network Scam Wallet Exposed as Community Sounds Alarm

Forward Industries Raises $1.65B for Solana Treasury Strategy Backed by Galaxy, Jump, Multicoin

TikTok: Claims that TikTok's owners are buying "Trumpcoin" are completely fabricated and extremely irresponsible

Exploring cloud mining as an investment strategy