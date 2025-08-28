Stablecoins Just Got Real: The Future of Programmable Money in the GENIUS Era

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:47
U
U$0.01101-3.08%
RealLink
REAL$0.05807+0.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10182-0.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.1237+1.31%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
ERA
ERA$0.7897-0.26%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13959+0.42%

As global markets shift, countries that delay a stablecoin strategy risk becoming passengers on someone else’s rails.

For years, stablecoins have been seen as duct tape: a temporary bridge for crypto traders, a way to transfer money cheaply and quickly across borders, or to hedge against local currency inflation.

Fast forward to today, and that duct tape is starting to look a lot more like plumbing. Quietly, stablecoins have become the most used, most trusted application on blockchain, becoming the rails for internet-native payments. And with the GENIUS Act now signed into law in the U.S., the world is entering a new phase of programmable money.

GENIUS is a key example in the global regulatory scene, joining legislation from other countries that are providing clarity for privately-issued fiat-pegged crypto assets. But the highest risk falls on countries caught in limbo. When builders face regulatory ambiguity, they move elsewhere.

Countries yet to provide clarity on stablecoins risk becoming passive participants on rails defined and governed abroad.

From bridge token to institutional use case

Stablecoins started as utility tokens on crypto exchanges, letting traders avoid exchanging crypto into fiat, while avoiding market volatility. By 2024, stablecoins had processed nearly 3% of global remittance flows with growing capital markets usage.

Today, stablecoins are becoming infrastructure and have matured into a $260+ billion assetclass, expected to grow to $2 trillion by 2030.

Source: Visa Onchain Analytics July 2025Source: Visa Onchain Analytics July 2025

And institutions are paying attention.

Take fintech giant Stripe’s transformation. The company now supports stablecoin payouts in over 100 countries, and news just broke that they’re launching a Layer 1 to own the rails.

Similarly, Circle, long seen as “just” a stablecoin issuer, is positioning itself as a core infrastructure player. Beyond its recent IPO success, the company’s Circle Payment Network (CPN) lets fintechs and service providers build stablecoin-powered financial flows. Not to mention, the firm just revealed it’s also creating a proprietary L1, with USDC as its native asset.

Even the old guard is moving fast: Visa has launched stablecoin settlement APIs for clients, enabling 24/7 global transactions.

These moves reveal something critical — legacy institutions aren’t adopting stablecoins out of curiosity. They’re doing it because the value proposition is now impossible to ignore.

Institutional Adoption

GENIUS as a turning point

The GENIUS Act breaks the regulatory deadlock around stablecoins, bringing payment stablecoins into the U.S. financial system with clear rules on reserves, audits and consumer protection. That clarity is already influencing how other jurisdictions approach programmable money.

The global regulatory situation around stablecoins can be divided into three camps.

Source: Messari State of Stablecoins 2025 Report

At one end, countries such as the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan are enabling regulated private innovation. This approach combines licensing frameworks with institutional-grade oversight, recognizing that market participation and institutional oversight can coexist.

In the middle, the EU and the UK are pursuing tight supervisory control with some room for innovation. At the restrictive end, countries like China, India, and South Korea are prioritizing state-led alternatives like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), while delaying or restricting private stablecoins.

Balancing Innovation and Control

Beyond payments: Unlocking new financial possibilities

Cross-border payments represent the most immediate opportunity for stablecoin adoption. Domestic systems like India’s UPI or Brazil’s Pix work well within borders, but cross-border transfers remain slow, costly and inefficient.

But stablecoins are more than moving money faster. They’re becoming the platform layer for a new financial internet.

Financial markets are next. With stablecoins acting as programmable cash, we’re seeing the rise of tokenized treasuries, real-time FX, derivative assets and other market infrastructure that mirrors TradFi but operates faster and more transparently. Just as TradFi scaled with internet rails, blockchain-native markets are forming atop stablecoin infrastructure.

Then come new business models. Stablecoins make entirely new types of value exchange possible, such as usage-based pricing, per-API-call billing, streaming payments, and automated transactions powered by AI agent flows.

The Tech Is Finally Ready

Stablecoins may have gotten here first, but it’s the infrastructure beneath them that’s quietly leveled up. Public blockchains, once written off as congested and expensive, have become faster, cheaper and more capable. Thanks to scaling solutions, networks can now process high volumes with sub-second finality and minimal fees.

Wallets have grown up, too. On the institutional side, custody platforms now offer multiparty computation and fine-grained access controls, giving enterprises confidence that digital money is safe. On the consumer side, wallets have added features that make self-custody more user-friendly. Meanwhile, in compliance, on-chain analytics tools now provide real-time surveillance, behavioral risk scoring and AML flagging.

Addressing criticism, accelerating adoption

Like any emerging technology, stablecoins have drawn scrutiny. Regulators flag illicit finance, regulatory arbitrage and poor consumer UX.

These concerns are valid. But they’re not fatal — and they miss the broader evolution underway.

The bigger point is this: traditional finance often assumes innovation should wait until every risk is neatly solved. But stablecoins evolve in real time. They iterate in public, correct visibly and scale globally by default. As with GENIUS, we must regulate dynamically, not defensively.

The future will be layered. CBDCs, tokenized deposits and regulated stablecoins can co-exist. Countries and companies that embrace this shift will help shape the next generation of financial infrastructure. Those that hesitate may find themselves running on rails built by others. This is the moment to experiment, to integrate, to shape what programmable value should look like.

Anurag Arjun is the co- founder of Avail, a unified foundation for rollups to scale horizontally, share liquidity, move assets trustlessly, communicate permissionlessly along with a multi-token economic security.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/research-and-opinion/stablecoins-just-got-real-the-future-of-programmable-money-in-the-genius-era

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1271-0.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018244-2.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Share
Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Author: Doc Compiled by: Tim, PANews The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:30
Share
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1865-0.16%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06841+6.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Share

Trending News

More

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989