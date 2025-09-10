Stablecoins Must Offer Yield to Compete: Former Standard Chartered Tokenization Head

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 00:30
Union
U$0,00985-2,57%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,632+0,33%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10054+1,38%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9998--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016006-14,36%

In brief

  • Multiliquid CEO Will Beeson has argued yield is important for stablecoins to scale in a competitive market.
  • The GENIUS Act banned issuers from paying interest but leaves openings for third-party arrangements.
  • Banks have warned loopholes could drive trillions in deposits out of the U.S. banking system.

The clash between Wall Street and the crypto sector over yield-bearing stablecoins is intensifying in Washington.

The stablecoin industry needs more options for offering yield to users, according to Will Beeson, founder and CEO of RWA liquidity layer Multiliquid and Uniform Labs, and former head of tokenized asset infrastructure at Standard Chartered.

“In a competitive market with others issuing their own stablecoins, you end up in a situation where you’re looking for ways to incentivize users to use your stablecoin,” Beeson told Decrypt. “The ability to pay yield would be an important way to do that.”

The GENIUS Act and stablecoin yields

Beeson’s comments come as the federal government implements the GENIUS Act, legislation signed by President Donald Trump in July to create the first formal U.S. framework for stablecoin issuance and trading. While the law bars issuers from paying yield, it stops short of banning third parties such as exchanges from offering interest or rewards on stablecoin holdings.

For instance, crypto exchange Coinbase pays interest on USDC balances held on its platform in Circle’s stablecoin USDC, effectively offering yield through a third party.

“What is prohibited under GENIUS is the ability for stablecoin issuers to pay interest or yield directly to holders,” Beeson explained. “The bill does not prevent intermediaries or third parties from paying incentives.”

That gap has become the flashpoint of a lobbying battle. “My understanding is that it has to do with requests by the banking lobby as the regulation was structured, and fears about yield-bearing stablecoins effectively providing a much more attractive savings tool than lower-yielding bank deposits,” Beeson said.

Banks have pressed Congress to close the door completely. In an August 12 letter, the Bank Policy Institute and four other major trade groups warned lawmakers that leaving the so-called loophole intact could drain as much as $6.6 trillion from the U.S. deposit system.

“Without an explicit prohibition applying to exchanges, which act as a distribution channel for stablecoin issuers or business affiliates, the requirements in the GENIUS Act can be easily evaded and undermined by allowing payment of interest indirectly to holders of stablecoins,” it said.

“The result will be greater deposit flight risk, especially in times of stress, that will undermine credit creation throughout the economy,” the BPI’s letter argued, adding that the resulting reduction in credit supply would lead to “higher interest rates, fewer loans, and increased costs for Main Street businesses and households.”

Crypto groups fight back

Crypto groups have fought back. On August 20, the Blockchain Association and the Crypto Council for Innovation sent their own letter urging regulators to resist bank pressure and disputing the $6.6 trillion claim. “This claim does not hold up to scrutiny,” the letter read.

Cutting off yield, they warned, would freeze innovation and leave U.S. firms at a disadvantage internationally. “Allowing responsible, robustly regulated platforms to share benefits with customers is not a loophole – it is a feature that promotes financial inclusion, fosters innovation, and ensures American leadership in the next generation of payments,” they said.

Still, Beeson said expectations for any near-term change to the law should be tempered. “I think realistically it’s less than a fifty percent chance,” he said, pointing to Washington’s legislative gridlock.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338610/stablecoins-must-offer-yield-to-compete-former-standard-chartered-tokenization-head

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04754+11,80%
BULLS
BULLS$536,38+0,59%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00643-2,87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0,152+12,25%
Memecoin
MEME$0,0025-5,08%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00004472+2,73%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,625+0,48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016148-13,83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,0000000006+19,28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…