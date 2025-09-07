StablecoinX Raises $530 Million Ahead of Nasdaq Listing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:44
Key Points:
  • StablecoinX received $530 million in additional PIPE financing.
  • The new entity will be titled StablecoinX Inc.
  • Investor reaction has been largely positive for Ethena’s stablecoins.

StablecoinX and TLGY Acquisition have secured $530 million in additional funding, totalling $890 million, ahead of their merger and planned Nasdaq listing, forming StablecoinX Inc.

This merger positions StablecoinX Inc. as a major player in the stablecoin market, potentially influencing liquidity and growth within the Ethena ecosystem and beyond.

StablecoinX Secures $530 Million for Nasdaq Debut

StablecoinX in collaboration with TLGY Acquisition, received $530 million in additional PIPE financing. This brings their total funding to $890 million before merging and listing on Nasdaq. The new entity will be titled StablecoinX Inc., and is tasked with holding over 3 billion ENA to support the Ethena ecosystem.

The additional capital will enhance liquidity, bolster the resilience of ENA, and support the development of USDe and USDtb stablecoins, according to Marc Piano of the Ethena Foundation, who describes these funds as strengthening the ecosystem’s core.

Ethena (ENA) Market Trends and Expert Insights

Did you know? In a financial shift, StablecoinX becomes the first publicly traded firm to manage a single DeFi token treasury, setting a precedent in stablecoin frameworks.

As of September 7, 2025, Ethena (ENA) is priced at $0.74, with a market cap of $5.07 billion and a maximum supply of 15 billion. It experienced a 1.60% decline in the past 24 hours but saw a 123.60% increase over three months, per CoinMarketCap data.

Ethena(ENA), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:38 UTC on September 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts from Coincu suggest that with the strategic funding and regulatory moves, Ethena is likely to see improved stability and market penetration. These efforts could pave the way for broader adoption and potential regulatory frameworks guiding future stablecoin advancements.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/stablecoinx-530-million-nasdaq-listing/

