StablecoinX Secures $530M Investment o Back Ethena-Linked Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 04:17
Moonveil
MORE$0.09948+0.21%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0008--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01248-0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018145+8.51%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06544+0.39%

Stablecoin X Assets Inc. and TLGY Acquisition Corp. have announced they secured $530 million in new private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, expanding their war chest to $890 million.

The raise comes as the firms prepare to merge and list on the Nasdaq under the StablecoinX name under the ticker “USDE.” The funds will support a long-term treasury strategy built around Ethena’s ENA token.

StablecoinX is expected to hold more than 3 billion ENA, the companies said, adding that the company is expected to be the first dedicated treasury vehicle for the stablecoin protocol.

Investors include Brevan Howard, Susquehanna Crypto, and IMC Trading, alongside repeat backers Dragonfly and ParaFi.

The Ethena Foundation is matching the effort with a fresh $310 million buyback program, bringing total announced purchases to $570 million. Proceeds will be used to acquire ENA on public markets.

To align their strategy with market structure, StablecoinX formed a new advisory board chaired by Rob Hadick of Dragonfly.

The board will focus on governance, partnerships, and long-term shareholder value as the company links public equity capital with Ethena’s token economy. The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, ArkStream Capital has announced it invested $10 million in Ethena Labs, building on an initial $5 million investment made late last year.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/06/stablecoinx-secures-usd530m-investment-to-back-ethena-linked-treasury

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Ripple’s XRP has been trading in the mid-$2 range after peaking near $3.3 in July, consolidating below key resistance around $3.0. Despite short-term volatility, some analysts remain optimistic about its long-term outlook. Notably, crypto strategist StephIsCrypto posted an X (formerly Twitter) chart showing a repeating breakout pattern over 2022–2024 and projecting a major move in […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.394-0.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+0.68%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 02:54
Share
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Crypto markets thrive on early opportunities. Right now, three names are sparking conversations: BlockchainFX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Snorter Token. Each is positioning itself in the evolving digital economy, but only one has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential returns that could change investors’ portfolios. Among the best crypto presales, BlockchainFX is standing out.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195874-2.14%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30154+1.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 03:00
Share
Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now household names in the crypto scene, hailing their communities and influence on the market.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001224-1.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8053-0.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01246-1.34%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/07 02:11
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple’s Toughest Bull Run Yet? Market Strategist Reveals Path to $14 XRP Price in 2025

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: BlockchainFX vs Bitcoin Hyper and Snorter Token in the Next Big Crypto Race

Bigger Than Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Crypto Billionaire Predicts This Under-$0.005 Token Will Explode in Q4

MoonBull Emerges As The Top New Meme Coin To Watch While Official Trump And Bonk Remain Solid

Phishing scams surge in August 2025 with number of victims crossing 10,000 for the first time this year