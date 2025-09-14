Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction

By: Coindoo
2025/09/14 09:15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.01-0.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007835+0.08%
Babylon
BABY$0.05085-3.12%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002722-2.68%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000408--%

The meme coin arena is once again capturing the spotlight in 2025. What began as a niche corner of crypto has evolved into a fast-moving market where community strength and clever narratives can transform small investments into life-changing returns. Seasoned traders and new investors alike are on the hunt for top meme coin presales to invest in this week, hoping to catch the next 1000x opportunity before prices explode.

Among the countless new projects, three names stand out. BullZilla is rewriting presale records with its unique, cinematic ecosystem. Official Trump, inspired by political fandom and viral culture, has maintained a loyal base that keeps it trending. And Baby Dogecoin, a familiar favorite with a massive community, continues to prove that meme coins can endure beyond hype cycles. Together, these tokens represent a mix of explosive presale growth, brand power, and lasting community engagement.

BullZilla: The Presale Powerhouse

The star of the moment is undeniably Bull Zilla. Currently in Stage 2D of its presale and priced at $0.00005241, BullZilla ($BZIL) exemplifies why investors rush to join the top meme coin presales to invest in this week. Its unique structure raises prices every 48 hours or when $100,000 is collected, ensuring scarcity and rewarding early participants.

The numbers tell the story: more than $360,000 raised, over 1,200 holders, and 24.7 billion tokens sold, all before the token even lists on major exchanges. With an expected listing price of $0.00527, early entrants could see a projected ROI exceeding 11,000%, giving BullZilla clear potential to become the best crypto to buy today and the BullZilla next 1000x opportunity investors are chasing.

BullZilla Presale Information

MetricDetails
Current Stage2D (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie)
Phase4
Current Price$0.00005241
Presale TallyOver $360,000 Raised
Token HoldersOver 1200
Tokens Sold23.4 Billion

How to Buy BullZilla

Investors eager to join the BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale can participate directly through the official website. The process typically involves:

  1. Connecting a Wallet (such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet).
  2. Selecting the Payment Option (ETH)
  3. Purchasing BullZilla Tokens at the current presale price.
  4. Claiming Tokens once the presale stage concludes.

Official Trump: Politics Meets Memes

While BullZilla captures presale headlines, Official Trump continues to thrive on political energy and viral appeal. Born from the excitement of U.S. election cycles, this coin combines pop culture with speculation, generating constant buzz on social media platforms. Its community is known for coordinated campaigns and meme-driven marketing, which keep trading volumes lively even in sideways markets.

Analysts highlight that Official Trump benefits from strong liquidity and global name recognition. Although it lacks the structured presale fireworks of BullZilla, its resilience and memorability ensure it remains a relevant choice among the top meme coin presales to invest in this week for those seeking an established meme brand with staying power.

Baby Dogecoin: The Veteran Meme Star

No discussion of meme coins is complete without Baby Dogecoin, the seasoned favorite that refuses to fade. With a vast holder base and regular token burns, Baby Doge maintains price stability while still offering bursts of speculative excitement. Its charitable initiatives and cross-chain integrations keep the project active and visible across the crypto landscape.

Investors who prioritize long-term community support often view Baby Dogecoin as a complementary play to newer high-risk tokens. Its historical performance shows that veteran meme coins can still provide meaningful upside, making it a solid part of any diversified list of top meme coin presales to invest in this week.

Conclusion

The meme coin market thrives on timing, community, and narrative. BullZilla leads the charge with a presale that rewards early movers and promises astronomical returns. Official Trump injects political flair into crypto speculation, while Baby Dogecoin proves that longevity and community strength still matter.

For investors seeking the top meme coin presales to invest in this week, combining the explosive potential of BullZilla with the cultural momentum of Official Trump and the reliability of Baby Dogecoin offers a balanced approach to capturing the next big wave in meme-driven crypto.

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

Why is BullZilla attracting so much attention?

BullZilla’s 24-stage presale with price hikes every 48 hours or $100K raised has already secured over $360K, making it one of the best cryptos to buy today for early-stage gains.

Is Official Trump still a worthwhile meme coin?

Yes. Its strong political branding and active community keep it among the top meme coin presales to invest in this week, despite not following the traditional presale model.

What makes Baby Dogecoin stand out in 2025?

Its massive holder base, regular burns, and cross-chain presence give Baby Doge enduring appeal, ensuring it remains relevant alongside newer tokens like BullZilla, poised for the next 1000x.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Stage 2D BullZilla Presale Dominates the Top Meme Coin Presales to Invest in This Week, while Official Trump and Baby Dogecoin Gain Traction appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

What if someone told you back in 2010 that a couple of hundred bucks could change your life forever? That was the missed chance with Bitcoin, the king that turned early degen believers into millionaires. Fast-forward to today, and meme coins have become the new lottery tickets of crypto,  but sharper, faster, and with far […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00201913-0.25%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0355--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.9122+1.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 09:15
Share
Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring and Defilama data, Tron's 24-hour revenue reached US$1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first; Solana's 24-hour revenue reached US$175,700.
Farcana
FAR$0.000342+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 10:22
Share
Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

The post Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has released a roadmap to bring end-to-end privacy features to the Ethereum network, a layer-1 (L1) smart contract blockchain, and rebranded its “Privacy & Scaling Explorations” initiative to “Privacy Stewards of Ethereum” (PSE). PSE said it aims to bring privacy solutions to the protocol, infrastructure, networking, application, and wallet layers in Friday’s announcement, and laid out several key goals for the next 3-6 months. These included enabling private transfers through the development of the PlasmaFold layer-2 network, confidential voting, and privacy in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.  The introduction of the Ethereum PSE privacy roadmap. Source: Ethereum Magicians The roadmap also proposed exploring a workaround for personal data being broadcast through remote procedure call (RPC) services, and private identity solutions through zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, a way of verifying information without revealing the specific contents of that information. PSE outlined its mission: “Ethereum deserves to become core infrastructure for global digital commerce, identity, collaboration, and the internet of value. But this potential is impossible without private data, transactions, and identity. We take responsibility within the Ethereum Foundation for ensuring privacy goals at the application layer are reached. “We’ll work with protocol teams to ensure that any L1 changes needed to enable strong, censorship-resistant intermediary-free privacy take place,” the announcement continued. Privacy has always been at the core of the cypherpunk ethos that spawned cryptocurrencies, and as crypto gains widespread adoption and the attention of governments, the crypto community is increasingly concerned about evolving digital financial surveillance methods. Related: EU Chat Control hinges on Germany’s decision The US government proposes government identity checks for DeFi US government officials are currently weighing regulations for the crypto industry and markets, which include potential surveillance measures to track the activity of participants. The US Department of the Treasury, headed by secretary Scott Bessent,…
DeFi
DEFI$0.001783+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017253+4.50%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003956-4.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 10:23
Share

Trending News

More

Too Late for Bitcoin’s Crown? A Beastly Next 1000x Meme Coin Could Change the Game

Data: Tron's 24-hour revenue reached $1.42 million, far exceeding other blockchains and ranking first

Ethereum Foundation Reveals Privacy-Preserving Roadmap

Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage

Musk's xAI lays off 500 employees from its data annotation team