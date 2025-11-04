ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR StakeWise recovered $20.7M in osETH and osGNO stolen during the Balancer V2 exploit. ETH price rose 1.1% to $3,640 after news of StakeWise’s successful recovery. Recovered funds include 5,041 osETH and 13,495 osGNO from hacked Balancer pools. StakeWise confirmed its core protocol remains safe and unaffected by the breach. Ethereum staking protocol StakeWise has [...] The post StakeWise Retrieves $21M Stolen in Balancer Hack ETH Price Moves Up appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR StakeWise recovered $20.7M in osETH and osGNO stolen during the Balancer V2 exploit. ETH price rose 1.1% to $3,640 after news of StakeWise’s successful recovery. Recovered funds include 5,041 osETH and 13,495 osGNO from hacked Balancer pools. StakeWise confirmed its core protocol remains safe and unaffected by the breach. Ethereum staking protocol StakeWise has [...] The post StakeWise Retrieves $21M Stolen in Balancer Hack ETH Price Moves Up appeared first on CoinCentral.

StakeWise Retrieves $21M Stolen in Balancer Hack ETH Price Moves Up

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 15:33
Ethereum
ETH$3 568,3+0,34%
Oasis
ROSE$0,0225-4,17%
Core DAO
CORE$0,2159-0,46%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,2105-1,58%

TLDR

  • StakeWise recovered $20.7M in osETH and osGNO stolen during the Balancer V2 exploit.
  • ETH price rose 1.1% to $3,640 after news of StakeWise’s successful recovery.
  • Recovered funds include 5,041 osETH and 13,495 osGNO from hacked Balancer pools.
  • StakeWise confirmed its core protocol remains safe and unaffected by the breach.

Ethereum staking protocol StakeWise has recovered $20.7 million worth of crypto assets stolen in a recent Balancer V2 hack. This development comes after a major security breach that led to over $120 million in losses. With Ethereum-related tokens being the main targets in the exploit, investors now watch closely to see if this recovery could help stabilize or improve ETH’s recent price drop.

StakeWise Retrieves Stolen Assets from Balancer V2 Attack

StakeWise announced that it had successfully retrieved 5,041 osETH and 13,495 osGNO from the Balancer V2 exploit. These assets were taken during a complex price manipulation attack that occurred over several hours.

The recovered tokens amount to approximately $20.7 million, or 73.5% of the stolen osETH and all of the stolen osGNO. The funds were secured through an emergency multisig transaction and are expected to be returned to users affected by the breach.

The attack, which took place on Monday, exploited vulnerabilities in Balancer’s V2 “stable” pools. These pools were live on several blockchain networks and were widely used by protocols like StakeWise. Balancer confirmed that the losses across all affected platforms were over $120 million.

StakeWise stated, “This recovery is a positive step, and we remain focused on returning assets to users.”

Ethereum Price Shows Early Signs of Recovery

The Balancer hack had an immediate effect on the market, especially Ethereum-related assets. ETH dropped over 8% on Monday following news of the attack.

However, after the recovery announcement from StakeWise, Ethereum’s price climbed slightly. As of Tuesday morning in Asia, ETH was trading at around $3,640, showing a 1.1% increase from the previous day.

Market observers are now speculating whether the recovered funds will ease selling pressure on ETH. Since a large amount of the stolen tokens will not be dumped into the market, this could help stabilize ETH’s trading range.

Some traders view the recovery as a reason to maintain confidence in Ethereum staking systems. Yet, it is still uncertain how much long-term effect of this event will have on price movement.

StakeWise Protocol and Core Systems Remain Secure

StakeWise confirmed that the protocol’s core systems, smart contracts, and the osETH token were not compromised during the hack. The affected assets were held in a liquidity pool that interacted with the older version of Balancer.

In contrast, the newer osETH–Aave ETH pool, which uses Balancer V3 infrastructure, was not affected. StakeWise stated that this pool remains safe and operational.

The team reassured users that they can continue unstaking ETH by burning osETH through the protocol at the internal exchange rate. This process allows users to exit without relying on external liquidity.

Liquidity Challenges May Affect osETH Pricing Short Term

Due to security concerns, many liquidity providers have begun withdrawing funds from the affected osETH pool. This has reduced overall liquidity, and in turn, could cause osETH to temporarily trade below its fixed exchange rate.

StakeWise acknowledged that this pricing deviation may continue until market conditions stabilize and liquidity is restored. However, the internal redemption system remains in place to protect user value.

The protocol advised users to rely on this redemption method to avoid losses from secondary market trading. StakeWise continues to monitor the situation and work with affected users.

The post StakeWise Retrieves $21M Stolen in Balancer Hack ETH Price Moves Up appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,323-1,82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,175-2,14%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00228+10,14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,1518+10,01%
MemeCore
M$2,49883+3,99%
Threshold
T$0,01286-0,23%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0,06456+3,01%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0047-7,77%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 832,17
$105 832,17$105 832,17

+0,73%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 567,28
$3 567,28$3 567,28

+1,35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5558
$2,5558$2,5558

+1,05%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,87
$166,87$166,87

+0,34%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,18056
$0,18056$0,18056

+0,74%